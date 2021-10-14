Sylvinho comes to Cassio’s defense: ‘Extraordinary history’

In recent weeks, Cássio has been the target of criticism on social networks because of the goals he conceded against Sport and Bragantino in the Brazilian Championship. Yesterday (13), in the 1-0 victory over Fluminense, the goalkeeper was important in defending Yago Felipe’s dangerous submission. In the opinion of coach Sylvinho — who did not enter into the merits of whether or not there was a failure in those matches — the Corinthians captain continues to be a very important athlete within the Parque São Jorge club and has the right to fail.

“Cassio is an athlete with an extraordinary history within the club, a reference. He is an exemplary athlete, who, like any other athlete, has his days and may or may not fail. He’s the team’s starter, he’s a reference within the club, emblematic and very important. He is one of those athletes who shine his eyes to work for this club. He made a very important defense in the game, Cássio did very well. He is a reference athlete, a leader in the group”, argued Sylvinho when asked about Cassio’s moment.

After Walter left Cuiabá, at the beginning of the season, Cássio had the boy Matheus Donelli, only 19, as an immediate substitute in the squad. Recently, the board brought in goalkeeper Carlos Miguel, from Internacional, but the athlete is still treated as a bet and was not even listed for any Corinthians match in the Brazilian Championship.

Due to the current scenario in the position, a supposedly comfortable situation for Cássio at Corinthians was discussed, which was eventually rejected by Sylvinho when he stated that the goalkeeper is one of the most committed athletes in the current squad.

“He has a lot of desire, desire to continue playing, shining and making history at a club like Corinthians. I’m happy to have him here and for his history,” concluded the coach.