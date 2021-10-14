Tadeu Schmidt is the target of Globo’s first decision after being confirmed at BBB 2022

Thaddeus Schmidt won a package of changes in his life within the Globe with the yes for the command of the BBB 2022. Fantástico’s host became the target of a team of costume designers in the creative department for a total makeover of his look.

Globo’s entertainment professionals received the channel’s green light to purchase and manufacture more relaxed pieces than those used by him in the Sunday electronic magazine. The information is from journalist Cristina Padiglione, from F5.

On Sunday (10), Globo made official Tadeu Schmidt’s visit to Big Brother Brasil 2022. At the end of Fantástico, the journalist answered Big Fone and was welcomed by Boninho, who broke the news.

“Everyone knows that Big Fone usually has some consequences. I came here to tell you that you’re going to be our new Big Brother presenter and that we’re very happy that you took this madness with us”, announced the genre director

The Fantástico presenter celebrated the news and this new phase of his career with an emotional speech live.

“I am very happy and proud to have been invited to this mission. The BBB is a blast! It is a huge honor to do the same work that was done by Tiago Leifert and Pedro Bial, two of the greatest talents in the history of Brazilian television. And just when the program turns 20 years old. I just want to say thanks!”, vented Thaddeus Schmidt.

Thrilled, the journalist completed: “I’m radiant, very excited, and at the same time with a sinking heart. I’m leaving Fantastic, I’ve been here for 14 years. Full realization, of so many moments that changed my life and I will never forget”.

In the same program, Poliana Abritta announced Maju Coutinho in place of Schmidt. For Jornal Hoje, Globo selected César Tralli as the new owner of the newscast. For SP1, the channel chose Alan Severiano. Rodrigo Bocardi was not the target of the chair dance.