Tadeu Schmidt loses exam after meeting with Boninho: “I learned my first lesson”

Tadeu Schmidt ended up being late for an exam and another meeting after having his first conversation with Boninho and Rodrigo Dourado about BBB22. “I learned my first lesson: on a lunch day with the boss, no more appointments are made,” wrote the current titleholder of Fantástico.

continues after advertising

According to him, lunch took place at 1:30 pm yesterday (13). “I had an exam at 5:00 pm and a meeting at 6:00 pm… When I looked at my watch, IT WAS 6:00 PM!!!!! I DIDN’T REALIZE IT!!!”.

“I only saw that the conversation had yielded so much when the waiter came to say that his shift was over, but that another team was coming in! And the shame to explain the broken commitments?! I’ve already learned the first lesson: on a lunch day with the boss, no more appointments are made!”, he added.

The meeting between Tadeu Schmidt and Boninho

Boninho is already designing the BBB22, which will debut in January on Globo. With a new presenter, now Tadeu Schmidt, Big Boss surprised fans this Wednesday afternoon by publishing the record of a meeting with journalist and director Rodrigo Dourado.

continues after advertising

The director, a Japanese food lover, posted on Instagram: “BBB22 meeting in japa! Good thing is coming”. “The suitcase is already packed, I’m just waiting for my e-mail”, joked a follower. “I didn’t receive the email, there was a mistake,” joked another.