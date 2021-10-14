Tadeu Shmidt and Boninho meet to discuss BBB 22

Boninho is using all his weapons to make the fans of “Big Brother Brasil” (TV Globo) anxious and curious. This afternoon, the global director shared a record of the meeting he had with Tadeu Schmidt at a Japanese restaurant, to line up some things and news for next year’s reality edition.

“‘BBB 22’ meeting in japa! Good thing is coming”, he captioned in the image, marking the new presenter of the attraction.

In the comments, the followers were excited: “I’m waiting for my interview to be scheduled!”, joked one;

“He did too well in that choice,” said another; “The best! I’m your fan! It’s going to show!”, said a third.

thrilled

Last Sunday (10), during “Fantástico”, the presenter was moved by the announcement of the arrival at BBB 22. The information was disclosed after he attended the “Big Fone” and was welcomed by Boninho.

Then, Tadeu Schmidt, moved, said he loved “Fantastic”, but was happy with going to the reality show.