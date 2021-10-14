Tenth season of ‘The Voice Brasil’ promises surprises in the competition with fifth coach | 2021

The premiere of the tenth season of The Voice Brasil already has a date and time set: October 26, right after the nine o’clock soap opera. To celebrate the year ten of the reality, the musical competition promises to be even more fierce with an unprecedented format.

Coaches Carlinhos Brown, Claudia Leitte, IZA and Lulu Santos will need to keep their eyes wide open, as the mission of the five-time champion – and winner of the last edition of The Voice Kids – Michel Teló is to act in parallel and form a fifth team, ready to enter the race for first place after some phases of the program. The public will be able to cheer and follow the new dynamic since its debut, in different ways, on TV Globo, Multishow or Gshow.

On Tuesday and Thursday nights, the program will have unpublished episodes shown on the TV Globo screen. For those who want to review the twists of the reality, on the following days (Wednesdays and Fridays), the same episodes will be shown on Multishow, always from 20:30.

The season will also have exclusive content on the internet, with extras from the action of the fifth technician on the official profiles of the program on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook. In addition, the memory of the last ten editions of ‘The Voice Brasil’ will have a special space on Gshow.

The presentations, battles, songs, technicians’ reactions and everything that has made history since 2012, when the reality debut in Brazil, will be available in different formats on the networks, along with challenges, voting and unprecedented entertainment that promises to spill over from TV to digital .

To announce the new season, coach Lulu Santos recorded a special video, talking about the thrill of being part of the 10 seasons of the program:

O The Voice Brazil has artistic direction of Creso Eduardo Macedo, apresentation of James Leifert and André Marques, with Jeniffer Birth backstage. The reality is scheduled to debut on October 26th.