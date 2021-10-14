Tesla Cybertruck has another delay and will no longer reach the market in 2022

The anxiety of those counting the days to get their hands on the Tesla Cybertruck, or at least see Elon Musk’s automaker’s electric pickup truck on the streets, will increase. The deadline for starting mass production of the futuristic-designed vehicle was pushed back once again.

According to information from the Spanish website FCE, which specializes in the electric car market, the idea now is to solve the problems in the production chain to, finally, put the wheel to turn in early 2023. The longer delay, according to sources heard by the Spaniards , is not only linked to the semiconductor crisis, but also to other components needed to bring Tesla’s electric pickup to life.

The expectation is that the plant located in Austin, Texas, will produce between 250 thousand and 300 thousand Cybertruck when the production chain is 100% in order. The low price charged by Tesla for the reservations ($100, or R$551 in the current conversion) drew a real crowd, and the list of interested parties has already surpassed 1.5 million people.

Remember that the reserve money is refundable and that the fact that 1.5 million people have put their name on the list (and made the symbolic deposit) does not mean that everyone will actually buy Tesla Cybertruck.

Image: Disclosure/Tesla

competition will increase

The new delay in the start of mass production of Tesla Cybertruck will cause the electric pickup to reach the market with new competitors already available to the consumer. Models such as the GMC Hummer EV, Chevrolet Silverado EV and Ford F-150 Lightning, in addition to the Rivian R1T, are expected to start shipping in 2022, that is, before the launch of Tesla.

Elon Musk’s bet not to lose market is in Cybertruck’s differentiated look, possibly the biggest reason for so much noise around the electric pickup, and in the prices, which promise to be competitive. Tesla Cybertruck should have values ​​between US$ 39.9 thousand (R$ 220.3 thousand) and US$ 69.9 thousand (R$ 386 thousand), depending on the version chosen.



Source: FCE