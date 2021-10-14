‘The Bolsonaros’: BBC series having 3 episodes ‘full of guns and God’ – Politics

The focus of the world’s eyes, the Bolsonaro family will be the protagonist of a BBC Two series called “The Bolsonaros”. With three chapters, the documentary is due to premiere in March 2022 in Europe and the United States.
In the statement, posted on the official website of the BCC, the network calls Bolsonaro “controversial” and quotes the president’s family, made up of politicians.
Of the president’s five children, only two did not pursue a political career. They are Renan Bolsonaro, ’04’, who became a digital influencer, and Laura Bolsonaro, who is 10 years old – and who has already been called “weakened” by the president.
The purpose of the documentary is to premiere in May next year a 70-minute documentary that will focus on the government of the exotic Brazilian leader.
According to the British magazine Televisual, the story is “full of high-risk dramas, guns and God”.
“This is the story of a remarkable rise from obscurity, of a brilliant but relentless journey to the definitive seat of South American power, full of high-stakes dramas, guns and God,” he announces in excerpts.
“With characters worthy of Shakespeare, this is a series about power, politics and the family — a story that is still unfolding and whose consequences will be felt not only in Brazil, but throughout the world”, complements the call.