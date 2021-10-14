‘The Bolsonaros’: BBC series having 3 episodes ‘full of guns and God’ – Politics

The Bolsonaro Family will be the subject of a BBC documentary (photo: Reproduction/Social networks) The focus of the world’s eyes, the Bolsonaro family will be the protagonist of a BBC Two series called “The Bolsonaros”. With three chapters, the documentary is due to premiere in March 2022 in Europe and the United States.

In the statement, posted on the official website of the BCC, the network calls Bolsonaro “controversial” and quotes the president’s family, made up of politicians.

Of the president’s five children, only two did not pursue a political career. They are Renan Bolsonaro, ’04’, who became a digital influencer, and Laura Bolsonaro, who is 10 years old – and who has already been called “weakened” by the president.

The purpose of the documentary is to premiere in May next year a 70-minute documentary that will focus on the government of the exotic Brazilian leader.