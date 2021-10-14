The Brazilian Star Atlas community is already the largest in the world – “It was all very fast and organic”, says founder

The Star Atlas game is already causing massive repercussions, even before its release. In particular, in the Brazilian community, which is currently the largest in the world.

Several communities (also called “guilds”) are already being formed in order to prepare for the game and collaborate as a team. The reason for this is that the game requires cooperation and strategy.

Most of these organizations are made by the Discord platform. Today, the largest in the world is the national guild “Brazilian StarAtlas Alliance”, or “BSA”. I interviewed one of the founders, Daniel Duarte, to understand more about the subject.

Daniel acquires bitcoin (BTC) since 2016 and is the author of the book “Bitcoinomics: Uma História de Rebellia”. He says that since that time he already saw the enormous potential of cryptoactives and everything they make possible.

After bitcoin was consolidated, it became increasingly clear to Daniel that the Web3 framework is here to stay:

“It’s that thing, you know it will happen one day, but you don’t know when. When did Axie Infinity pop (AXS), it was pretty clear that the time for ‘play-to-earn’ to come to life was very close,” says Daniel.

Daniel’s main question was which game he would invest in. In his opinion, most games in this model are not played for fun, just for the profit it delivers, and this was a determining factor in his choice to dive into Star Atlas.

“When the idea for the Star Atlas came up, the whitepaper, the tokenomics, the drawings, the support of the brokerage FTX and a number of other factors told me that this game was really worth betting on.”

“I see that today there are two well-defined classes: ‘play-to-earn’ players, and game players. There are gamers who play Axie Infinity, but they don’t play it because it’s a game, it’s to earn money. This fusion of playing for the game and earning money doesn’t exist yet, but I believe that Star Atlas has enormous potential to be that”, explains the founder.

Daniel started by gathering investors close to him to start buying non-fungible tokens (NFTs) of ships. He then recruited players through the Brazilian community chat on the official Star Atlas channel on Discord.

“I went to the Star Atlas Discord, I started to ‘nudge’ the Brazilian community. He said I’ve been a bitcoin for a long time and was already bringing in investors. A lot of people started to come, and suddenly it exploded. It was something very fast”, he says.

Currently, the “Brazilian StarAtlas Alliance” server has more than 3,900 people. All members of the guild organize themselves in a transparent way in relation to finance:

“There is a spreadsheet with all NFTs purchased by members. Today, we already have gigantic values ​​in terms of Brazil, with more than 400 people having bought the spacecraft. This goes beyond the initial movement I created,” said Daniel.

Expectations are high for the Brazilian Star Atlas community. “One really cool thing that Michael Wagner, CEO of Star Atlas, said is that it will be possible to create DAOs (Decentralized Autonomous Organizations) of guilds within the game itself.

There will be governance mechanisms within the game itself. I even thought about making a DAO of ours in a second moment”, he reveals.

However, Daniel Duarte says that it is also necessary to be grounded and follow the dynamics of the game when it is released. Even so, Daniel says that he has seen Brazil respond very strongly to the “hype”, and every week there are meetings at Discord to discuss the next steps.

He already tells the Crypto Times what he knows at the moment: “The guild will be based on meritocracy and merit. People I didn’t even know have already become moderators, some have become technical analysts, they even have members preparing analysis charts.”

“There are already several people from the community standing out within the guild and who joined later”, he explains. The investor comments that he found the formation of the community very interesting. According to him, it was “quick and organic”, and today it is very similar to a decentralized company:

“There are several people participating, creating positions and gaining relevance. All in a totally decentralized and organic way. This is really cool. The guild is not mine, this is important. I was one of its founders, but quickly several people I didn’t know were coming together for the ‘play-to-earn’ game idea and making decisions within the team.”

He recalls that all this movement took place in less than a month, and now the Brazilian community is the largest in the world. It is an indicator that the country is looking carefully at the sector:

“No wonder I’m often talking to the Star Atlas marketing director. She comments that Brazil is super targeted in the game because of the traffic it has on the site.”

Last Tuesday (12), there was a guild meeting with the marketing director and the game’s community manager. At this meeting, questions were asked to the Star Atlas developer team and it was once again reinforced that the Brazilian community is currently the largest in the world.