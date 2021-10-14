The Enemy – GeForce Now arrives in Brazil this Thursday (14) and will have a free plan

THE nvidia and the abya announced that the cloud gaming service GeForce Now officially arrives in Brazil this Thursday, October 14, with the option of a free plan (with a waiting list) and via monthly or semi-annual subscription.

As reported by TechWorld and Newspaper of the Games, and later confirmed to the The Enemy by the advice of Nvidia, the platform arrives in the country with three different plans:

Free plan: with queue and more limited graphics (GTX)

Monthly plan: R$ 44.50/month without waiting queue and RTX graphics

Semester plan: R$ 40.50/month (R$ 243 per semester) without waiting lines and RTX graphics

In the US, by comparison, the monthly plan is $9.99 and the annual (non-semi-annual) plan is $99.

The free plan offers one-hour gaming sessions and a queue to access GeForce Now servers, plus graphics options based on older GTX cards, without technologies like ray-tracing and DLSS — available to those willing to pay.

Compatible with over 1,000 games, GeForce Now allows users to play their PC games on the steam, Epic Games Store and Ubisoft Connect on any cloud-compatible PC, tablet, and smartphone, with high-end computer quality and performance.

Among the titles available are games like cyberpunk 2077, Fortnite, Apex Legends, The Witcher 3: Game of the Year Edition, Rocket League, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Valheim, Outriders — among many, many other titles.

In Brazil, the game arrives through the company Abya, focused on cloud games and which closed an agreement with Nvidia to bring the platform to Latin America. The service was announced in April, and had limited beta testing in September.

For more information, check out the official website of GeForce Now in Brazil.