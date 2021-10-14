The Enemy – Pokémon remakes will have auto-save and more conveniences

Nintendo invited the The Enemy to watch an unprecedented gameplay presentation of Brilliant Diamond Pokémon and Shining Pearl, and the impression is that, for better or for worse, they’re staying extremely faithful to the original DS games.

Released in 2006, Pokémon Diamond and Pokémon Pearl marked the beginning of the series’ transition to 3D: the games still hadn’t let go of their Game Boy origins, but were already flirting with the brand’s future.

This feeling that the games were divided between two generations is maintained in the remakes, which mix battle scenes along the same lines as those seen in Sword & Shield, with realistic proportions, to a stylized world, with miniaturized characters. It conveys the same feeling as in the Zelda remake: Link’s Awakening – that you are watching a model in motion.

Although the remakes have 360 ​​degree movement, something that didn’t exist in the original, the scenes are recreated with almost 100% fidelity in terms of spacing and element placement. Of course, the same goes for other elements of the experience, like the Pokémon that can be captured in each area and even the Gym Leaders.

Disclosure/Nintendo

From what Nintendo has shown, the differences are in the details. Now you can walk around the map side by side with one of your little monsters, like you could do in HeartGold and SoulSilver.

Some new features make life much easier, such as the simplified interface and the possibility to remotely access the PC backup Pokémon banks from any point on the map.

Instead of relying on HMs, which force the player to carry certain little monsters to advance through the scene, it is now possible to summon wild Pokémon to break rocks or surf on water.

Remakes have an autosave option, which can be turned off. Sharing experience points among all active group members, which is different from the original in being a default option, is now mandatory.

Disclosure/Nintendo

The Sinnoh region map also has dynamic elements that show where Berries can be harvested and which honey trees already have Pokémon waiting for the player.

In terms of new content, Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl have a revamped system of Super Contests, which condense all the stages of the competitions from the original into a single rhythm minigame with a fun visual presentation.

The Grand Underground also has new elements, such as the existence of excavable boxes that can hide statues. Such statues can be placed in your hiding place, facilitating the appearance of certain types of Pokémon in underground areas – if you place 3 insect Pokémon statues, for example, you may end up finding more monsters of this type around.

Nintendo pointed out that, in an effort to be inclusive, the game’s protagonists can now have different skin tones – something that didn’t exist in the original. Black NPCs can also be found throughout the Sinnoh region.

Disclosure/Nintendo

It’s important to remember that Diamond and Pearl weren’t the only adventures in the series in the Sinnoh region: the DS also received Pokémon Platinum, which had many improvements over the original games. When asked about the possibility of including Platinum content in remakes such as Battle Frontier, Nintendo hinted that the focus is on the adaptation of Diamond and Pearl, but that fans should keep an eye out for announcements that will be made in this regard. until the launch of the game.

Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl arrive on Switch on November 19, 2021. Unfortunately – and now we have 100% official confirmation – no translation into Brazilian Portuguese.