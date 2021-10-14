‘The More Life, the Better!’: Vladimir Brichta will make famous football player; see photo! | The More Life the Better!

A famous player who fell into decay because of his many excesses. This is the Baby, character of Vladimir Britta in “The More Life the Better!“, next soap opera at 7. born and raised in Tijuca, traditional neighborhood of North Zone of Rio de Janeiro, Neném is an ex-idol of Flamengo and of the Brazilian team, with passages for teams in Europe.
But he got so into it with the routine of late nights and drinking, that he ended up early retiring from the lawns. However, years later, he tries to resume his playing career and fights with all his strength to regain the role of ace.
Because of your financial problems, Baby he was forced to live with his mother, Nedda (Elizabeth Savala), the daughters and their two ex-wives: Jandira (Micheli Machado), childhood girlfriend, with whom he had Martina (Agnes Brichta); and the second, betina (Carol Garcia), with whom he had Bianca (Sara Vidal). He also has a manager who is like his father: Osvaldo (Marcos Caruso), which lives up and down with the player.
Everything changes in Baby’s life when he has a plane crash. In fact, he and three other people: Paula Terrare (Giovanna Antonelli), William Monteiro (Matthew Solano) and Flavia (Valentina Herszage). You can already see that a lot of history will happen with these four who had their paths crossed!
Mauro Wilson was the author of ‘Forbidden City’ — Photo: Fabio Rosso/ Gshow
The plot, which marks the debut of Mauro Wilson as the author of novels and the artistic direction of Allan Fiterman, is expected to debut in November.
Remember the latest roles played by Vladimir Brichta:
Vladimir Brichta debuted in soap operas such as Ezequiel, from Porto dos Milagres (2001), in which he starred with Júlia Lemmertz — Photo: Globo
Vladimir Brichta starred with Adriana Esteves in ‘Coração de Estudante’ — Photo: Collection/TV Globo
Vladimir Brichta with Lázaro Ramos, Wagner Moura, Lúcio Mauro Filho and Bruno Garcia during the break between recordings of ‘Sexo Frágil’, in 2003 — Photo: TV Globo / Gianne Carvalho
Vladimir and Adriana worked together on ‘Kubanacan’, playing Lola and Enrico — Photo: Globo/Renato Rocha Miranda
Vladimir Brichta and Giselle Itiê made Pedro e Júlia in ‘Começar de Novo’, a 2004 soap opera — Photo: João Miguel Júnior/Globo
In ‘Belíssima’, Vladimir Brichta was Narciso, uncle of Mateus (Cauí Reymond) — Photo: Globo
Andréa Beltrão as Sueli, Vladimir as Armane and Fernanda Torres as Fátima, behind the scenes of ‘Tapas & Beijos’ (2015) — Photo: Paulo Belote/Globo
Vladimir Brichta appears with blond strands for the character of ‘Justice’ — Photo: Globo/Sergio Zalis
Vladimir Brichta played rocker Gui Santiago in ‘Rock Story’ — Photo: Rafael Dias/Gshow
Vladimir Brichta played the rogue Remy in ‘Segundo Sol’ — Photo: Globo/João Cotta
Vladimir Brichta was Davi in ’Amor de Mãe’ — Photo: João Cotta/Globo
