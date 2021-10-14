‘The PT works 24 hours a day to prevent Ciro from growing’, says PDT president





The national president of the PDT, Carlos Lupi, softened the attacks that Ciro Gomes directed at PT members this Wednesday.

The presidential candidate stated that his relationship with what he called “corrupted lulopetism and crude neoliberalism” is ended. The pedetista also said that Lula would have conspired to impeach former president Dilma Rousseff.

The PT member reacted and declared that Ciro “has been lying for a long time and has continued for a decade with single digits in the polls”.

For Lupi, the episode recalls the dispute between Lula and Leonel Brizola in the first round of the 1989 presidential elections. “It was the same thing. The PT had a very strong dispute with us to see who would go to the second round and worked for the destruction of Brizola 24 hours a day, saying they were on the left and we were on the right. It’s an old movie that, for me, doesn’t stick anymore,” he said in conversation with capital letter.

“The PT works 24 hours a day to prevent Ciro from growing in politics. It was like that in 2018 and they want it again now”, added the president of the acronym.

The PDT, however, warns that the attacks do not reach a point that prevents the union of the left in the second round of 2022.

“Every process happens like this. In 89, it was the same thing as Lula’s permanent attacks against Brizola and Brizola against Lula. In the second round, we got together. But you cannot exaggerate in a point that makes the possibility of union in the second round unfeasible”, he declared.

Asked if Ciro was exaggerating, Lupi stated that he does not share some positions, but that the supporter’s opinion must be respected. “He helped the PT a lot and he feels betrayed”.

