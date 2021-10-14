ATTENTION, SPOILERS AHEAD!

Last Sunday (10), AMC released the last episode of the 1st part of the 11th season of The Walking Dead. As such, fans will only continue to watch the development of the latest episodes of the zombie series in February 2022. However, great emotions ran throughout the narrative.

So, find out all about the 11×8 episode of The Walking Dead with our recap!

The Walking Dead: a truly epic showdown

In “Broken Promises,” aired the week before, the audience closely followed the development of Maggie (Lauren Cohan) as a member of the Whisperer group alongside Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan). In this way, “For Blood” closely follows the consequences of the character’s actions, who wanted to face Pope (Ritchie Coster) and the reapers.

(AMC/Reproduction)Source: AMC

Alongside Daryl (Norman Reedus), Pope was suspicious of the approaching zombie horde, but the character said nothing of what he knew. In this way, Wells (Robert Hayes) follows the orders of his superior, facing the group. Negan, however, surprises him in the middle of the attack and kills him. In this way, Pope is even more intrigued by what has been going on and believes that Maggie may be behind the plan.

The whisperers advance towards Meridian, but realize that conquering space will be more difficult than imagined. Gabriel (Seth Gilliam) believes there is still hope and guides Maggie to one of the safe sides. Daryl, however, notices them and tries to help them. Following your instructions, the pair proceed to the other side of the base, where there is a door that is easily unlocked.

Meanwhile, Negan and Elijah (Okea Eme-Akwari) get injured while fighting. Pope then launches explosives at the group, prompting Leah (Lynn Collins) to be suspicious of Daryl. It is from this point that he reveals his true intentions, asking her to help him with Maggie. Despite this, Leah feels betrayed by Daryl.

Gabriel and Maggie parted ways after their friend’s help, with the latter driving a truck to break through the barriers ahead. Pope orders his soldiers to prepare a large explosive where several zombies are arranged. Leah tries to stop him, but the villain argues that it’s in God’s plan. Daryl then comes up to stab him.

(AMC/Reproduction)Source: AMC

Despite believing she would have Leah’s support, she rebels against him, revealing everything her ex-lover had done to the reapers. Despite this, Daryl manages to escape, but Leah is emphatic in ordering the explosives to be released to kill Maggie, Negan and Gabriel. Getting out of Meridian doesn’t seem like an easy task and the characters still have a long way to go if they are to survive.

In Alexandria, the rest of the group also faced a major conflict, but everything is resolved in time for the end of the episode. What will happen from now on? Stay tuned! The Walking Dead returns in 2022.