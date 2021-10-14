Thiago Gomes may surprise in Grêmio squad

It is likely that the interim coach Thiago Gomes will set up a Grêmio with another “face” within the idea of ​​this Wednesday’s game, 20:30, away from home, against Fortaleza, at Castelão. Second GZH portal information, the scheme with three defenders will be maintained, but without the presence of a fixed center forward, which would make Diego Souza start on the bench.

Gomes’ idea would be to bet on an attack of greater speed and quick transition, with Ferreira and Alisson as the front men. On the flanks, Vanderson and Guilherme Guedes are kept and Darlan regains his opportunity in the middle.

“We did training aiming at marking fits and how to attack Fortaleza. It’s our game proposal. Use the athletes’ characteristics, leverage them and seek to win. We entered the field looking to make a good game and evolve. Athletes are very focused. We carry out tactical work with a lot of conversation. We made together this construction of the best strategy for the game. We have everything to go out on the field and seek victory”, said Thiago Gomes in an interview prior to the game.

Thus, a possible Grêmio starting lineup soon could have: Brenno; Ruan, Rodrigues, Kannemann; Vanderson, Lucas Silva, Darlan, Campaz (Jean Pyerre or Sarará), Guilherme Guedes; Alisson and Ferreira.

On the field, Grêmio is in a dramatic situation in Brasileirão, being the 19th placed with 23 points, maintaining the threat of relegation.