Third largest logistics center in the country to be built in the south of Minas – Economy

Logistics center will handle R$750 million and generate 6,500 direct jobs in Extrema (photo: Indi/Disclosure) The Government of Minas Gerais announced this Wednesday (13/10) the construction of the third largest logistics center in the country, the BWP Business Park, in Extrema, Sul de Minas. R$750 million will be invested in the project, which will generate 6,500 direct jobs.

According to the state administration, two e-commerce logistics parks will be established, totaling eight warehouses built in 400,000 meters of Gross Leasable Area (GLA), which is equivalent to 38 soccer fields.



The two condominiums that will house the projects are already under construction. The first shed of project 1 is expected to be delivered this month, and the sheds of project 2 by mid 2022.



The investment formalization protocol was signed and the project is still being implemented through the Investment Promotion and Foreign Trade Agency of Minas Gerais (Indi). The two condominiums are considered state-of-the-art projects in the country, with sheds that capture photovoltaic energy, water reuse technology, as well as modern architecture based on international sustainability parameters.

Extreme leads job creation in the South of Minas



Extrema has a privileged location, with exclusive access to the Ferno Dias highway and connection points to large consumer centers – which attracts new developments and, consequently, contributes to the generation of jobs.



The municipality leads the ranking of new jobs in the South of Minas, with a positive balance of 3,636 formal job openings, including dismissals and hirings, from January to August this year. The data are from the General Register of Employed and Unemployed Persons (Caged).



For the Secretary of State for Economic Development, Fernando Passalio, the construction of the new venture in Extrema consolidates the city as a major logistical center for electronic commerce in Minas Gerais and Brazil.

“This investment has further consolidated Extrema as one of the great granaries of national e-commerce, since the municipality offers infrastructure to improve all this logistical storage capacity and production flow”, begins the secretary.

“The initiative paves the way for the arrival of other initiatives and follows the line of success of the city and the entire state of Minas Gerais in the effort to attract new companies”, he adds.

(Gabriella Starneck / Special for MS)

