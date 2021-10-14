This Iron Man-inspired robot skates – and even flies

A newly designed biped robot can seamlessly switch between walking and flying. And it’s the combination of these two abilities that makes this futuristic machine unique.

Introducing LEONARDO, or LEO for intimates. The name is an acronym for LEGs ONboARD drone, which pretty much describes the machine — but doesn’t tell you everything it can do. The Caltech engineers who built the LEO didn’t just put a pair of robotic legs on an aerial drone. They had to design the robot with the aim of walking and flying and developing specialized software to integrate its various components. See more in the video below.

LEO is still a prototype — a kind of proof-of-concept to see if a bipedal flying robot can perform tasks that would be difficult or impossible for ground robots (or aerial drones) to do on their own. In the future, a full version may be designed for difficult or dangerous tasks, such as inspecting and repairing damaged infrastructure, installing new equipment in hard-to-reach places, or responding to natural disasters and industrial accidents. Eventually, a robot similar to LEO could even transport delicate equipment to the surface of a celestial body, such as Mars or Saturn’s moon Titan. The agile biped aviator could also be used by defense forces or during wars.

The science-fiction-worthy features of the LEO are not the case. In an email, the team told Gizmodo US that they were inspired by the Astro Boy robot and an Iron Man-like flying suit, built by Richard Browning of Gravity Industries. Ultimately, however, the aim of the project was to study the intersection of walking and flying from a dynamic perspective and “give unprecedented walking ability and solve problems posed by hybrid locomotion”.

To achieve balance on the ground and agility in the air, the LEO had to be carefully designed. Kyunam Kim, Soon-Jo Chung, Elena-Sorina Lupu, and Patrick Spieler explained in an email that the prototype needed to be tough but built with lightweight components. Its programming algorithms also had to be carefully written to control the LEO’s four propellers and leg joints “synchronously — ensuring that the LEO walks or flies without losing its balance. “We had to face a rich set of engineering problems that have not been well studied in other robotic systems,” they added. A research article outlining this work was published today in Science Robotics.

In testing, the LEO oscillated between nimble walking and flying, choosing to avoid challenging obstacles and perform difficult tasks where balance was needed — including skateboarding and balancing on a slackline. The LEO design allowed for “dynamic bipedal walking with complex ground interaction while preserving flight performance,” as the team wrote via email. The researchers claim that the LEO is the first bipedal robot to slackline, albeit with the help of its propellers.

With the combined power of walking and flying, the team hopes to enable a wide range of robotic missions, such as inspecting power lines and monitoring tall bridges. These robots can inspect old infrastructures, work in disaster scenarios and explore distant worlds. Sure, there’s room for improvement, but LEO is the first of an entirely new breed of robot. With Astro Boy being one of the main inspirations, these scientists still have a long way to go.