This is the largest set of rapid radio bursts identified to date.

An international team of researchers from the Chinese Academy of Sciences (NAOC) recorded an extreme episode of cosmic explosions from Fast Radio Burst (FRB) 121102. Using the Five-hundred-meter Aperture Spherical radio Telescope (FAST), the largest radio telescope of the world, over a 47-day period, they managed to capture 1,652 independent bursts in what is now the largest set of FRBs on record.

FRBs are bursts capable of releasing, in a matter of a millionth of a second, all the energy emitted by the Sun over the course of a year. These bursts were first detected in 2007 and, until now, the exact origin of them is not known. Thus, observations made natural causes a favorite for these events, so the study focused on emissions from neutron stars, black holes, and Big Bang remnants.

Representation of FAST capturing a pulse from FRB 121102 (Image: Reproduction/NAOC)

Scientists have found that a small fraction of the FRBs repeat, which facilitates studies of the location of the gusts — which is the case of FRB 121102. This is the first repetitive explosion identified and with a well-known location. The study authors believe it comes from a dwarf galaxy, associated with a persistent radio origin. Furthermore, it showed unpredictable behavior and was described as a “seasonal” event.

That’s because, while watching it, the team noticed that the FRB 121102 was emitting frequent light pulses. Between the 29th of August and the 29th of October, 1,652 independent bursts were recorded over 59.5 hours, 122 of which were identified during the peak — an amount considered to be the highest event rate ever observed for any FRB.

For Wang Pei, one of the authors of the study, the total energy of the blast and the absence of periodicity severely restrict the possibility of FRB 121102 coming from a compact and isolated object. There is still a long way to go for scientists to better understand the nature and origin of these phenomena and, hopefully, FAST will be a great ally in this journey. “As the largest antenna in the world, FAST’s sensitivity proves to be conducive to revealing the complexities of transient cosmic events, including FRBs,” says Li Di, another NAOC professor involved in the work.

The article with the results of the study was published in the journal Nature.

Source: Phys.org