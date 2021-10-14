Tite trains national team with 5 changes against Uruguay; see the likely lineup

Practically qualified for the 2022 World Cup, Brazil faces Uruguay this Thursday, at 9:30 pm (Brasilia time), at the Arena da Amazônia

O Brazil the preparation for the confrontation against Uruguay ended this Wednesday, in Manaus. Avoiding confirming the lineup, Tite signaled changes in the team and announced the starting duo for the 12th round of the qualifiers of the world Cup.

At the Arena da Amazônia, coach Tite held the last training session before the next appointment and led the activities with five changes in relation to the team that faced Colombia last Sunday.

According to “ge.com”, the changes were as follows: Alisson for Ederson, Danilo for Emerson Royal, Marquinhos for Lucas Veríssimo, Militão for Thiago Silva and Gabriel Barbosa for Raphinha.

“I’m not going to confirm the team, so as not to provide a setup for the opponent. Today we train a different formation, we did a tactical job. The team is defined, the players already know, but I don’t want to show it”, said the coach at a press conference.

Still, there are two certainties: “In the first game it was Gabriel Barbosa and Gabriel Jesus, in the second one started Gabriel Barbosa and Neymar, tomorrow they start Neymar and Gabriel Jesus”, confirmed Tite.

Along with the pair, Raphinha is the most likely name to compose the squad’s attack. The team’s commander also commented on the athlete’s characteristics during the conference.

“Raphinha is an external one that gives amplitude, has a personal move with speed, has a central balance with crossover or the background play. Let’s take it easy, we are building and giving opportunities”, concluded.

