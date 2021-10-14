Trade balance has a surplus of US$1,102 billion at the beginning of October

The Brazilian trade balance registered a surplus of US$ 1.102 billion in the second week of October, according to a preliminary bulletin released by the Foreign Trade Secretariat (Secex), linked to the Ministry of Economy.

The value is the result of exports totaling US$ 6.183 billion and imports of US$ 5.081 billion. In the month, exports reached US$7.899 billion and imports, US$5.971 billion, with a positive balance of US$1.929 billion.

According to Secex, exports totaled US$ 221.25 billion in the year and imports, US$ 162.746 billion, with a positive balance of US$ 58.504 billion. The current balance of trade totaled US$ 383.996 billion.

In the average comparison between the second week of October 2021 (US$ 1,316.53 million) and that of October 2020 (US$ 882.47 million), there was a growth of 49.2%. Regarding imports, there was an expansion of 50.3% in the comparison between the averages up to the second week of October/2021 (US$ 995.11 million) with October/2020 (US$ 662.27 million).

Numbers by sectors

The numbers were released yesterday (11) in Brasília. Among the sectors, the highlight was the Extractive Industry, with an increase in the daily average of US$ 117.66 million (52.9%) in the accumulated up to the second week of the month, compared to the same period in the previous year. The Manufacturing Industry reached a growth of US$ 251.37 million (48.8%) in products and Agriculture had an expansion of US$ 63.76 million (45.6%) in the daily average.

Secex reported that the combination of results led to an increase in exports. This movement was mainly driven by the growth of soybeans, in Agriculture (+186.6% with an increase of US$ 82.63 million in the daily average); crude oils from petroleum or bituminous minerals, crude (+201.7% with an increase of US$ 127.36 million in the daily average), in the Extractive Industry; and, in the Manufacturing Industry, from the export of petroleum fuel oils or bituminous minerals (except crude oils) (+584.5% with an expansion of US$ 56.42 million in the daily average).

Imports

In the accumulated up to the second week of October, compared to October 2020, the performance of the sectors according to the daily average was as follows: growth of US$ 7.18 million (41.0%) in Agriculture; US$ 25.24 million (134.1%) in Extractive Industry and US$ 287.07 million (46.5%) in Manufacturing Industry products.

For Secex, the combination of results also led to an increase in imports. The highlights were unground corn, except for sweet corn (+ 560.3% with an increase of US$ 7.01 million in the daily average); crude oils from petroleum or bituminous minerals, crude (+483.0% with an increase of US$23.77 million in the daily average); and in imports of Fertilizers or chemical fertilizers (except raw fertilizers) (+209.0% with an increase of US$ 75.39 million in the daily average).