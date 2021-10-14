Trans called ‘Fofão’ talks about financial difficulties and says she doesn’t have a job: ‘I’m not going to prostitute myself’

The trans woman Juju Oliveira spoke about the financial difficulties in her life, after having her face deformed. She, who went public last year revealing herself to be a victim of bullying and who is called “Fofão”, says she has no job, nor means to pay for the daily expenses, as well as treatment. And that’s why he asks for financial help on the web. That, at least, until he was able to carry out the operation to make the repairs to the face.

“People come and say to me: ‘Go to work.’ Me, Juju Oliveira, with a face like that, I’m going to ask people for help. I’m not going to prostitute myself and I don’t have a job,” he says on his page.

She also takes the opportunity to counter the attacks she receives: “If you can’t help, then don’t interfere with me. Because, regardless of Instagram, TV or other things, my surgery will come out (…) People have to respect me , regardless of whether I ask for money or not.”

Juju Oliveira before and after putting 250 ml of what she believed to be industrial silicone on her face Photo: Reproduction/Instagram

The deformation on Juju’s face happened after she underwent a procedure in which industrial silicone was applied to her face. He recently stated that the swelling on the face increases every day.

“What they did to me was mean, they ruined my face, they put oil on my face. They didn’t do what I asked. I had a pretty face, I tried to make myself prettier… And they ended up doing it out of meanness. Every day I raisins are more swollen. It’s not easy,” she said at the time.

Juju Oliveira before putting silicone on her face Photo: Personal archive