Treasury Direct: government bonds retreat on this 5th; inflation papers offer real returns of up to 5.03%

SAO PAULO – The highlight of the local scene is the release of an indicator of economic activity in the services sector, presented this Thursday (14). From July to August, the volume of services increased by 0.5%, in line with market projections.

Financial agents also report the approval of the main text of the project that fixes the ICMS levied on fuels.

Meanwhile on the foreign scene, attention is on US employment and inflation data. Investors also echo the announcement made by the International Energy Agency (IEA, its acronym in English), which raised the forecast of global demand for oil.

In this context, the government bond market retreats this morning. At the opening of negotiations, the fixed rate bond maturing in 2024, for example, offered a yield of 9.92% per year, against 9.95% in the previous session. The rates paid for papers maturing in 2031 dropped from 10.88% to 10.78% in the early morning.

In inflation-linked securities, the Treasury IPCA+ maturing in 2026 offered a real return of 4.65% per annum, which represents a drop compared to the 4.71% seen on Wednesday afternoon (13).

In the case of the IPCA+ Treasury with maturities in 2055 and semiannual interest, the real interest paid was 5.03% at the beginning of today’s trading. A day earlier, the paper offered a real return of 5.07% per year.

Check the prices and updated rates of all government bonds available for purchase at Tesouro Direto this Thursday morning (14):

The local radar highlights the disclosure of the volume of services, which increased 0.5% in August compared to July. This is the fifth positive rate followed, according to data presented this Thursday (14) by the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE).

In comparison with August of last year, the volume of services grew 16.7%, the sixth consecutive positive rate. In the accumulated result for the year, the sector increased 11.5% compared to the same period of the previous year.

In 12 months, changing from 2.9% in July to 5.1% in August, the sector maintained the upward trajectory started in February this year (-8.6%) and reached the highest rate in the historical series, started in December 2012.

The expectation of analysts heard by Refinitiv was 0.5% high compared to the immediately previous month, and 16.3% compared to the same period last year.

In the assessment of Alberto Ramos, head of economic research for Latin America at Goldman Sachs, the services showed a “solid expansion” between July and August.

With this, the expectation now, according to the analyst, is that the services most impacted during the pandemic, especially those provided to families, will continue to recover in the coming months with the advance of vaccination, economic reopening and renewal of fiscal incentives.

Ramos, however, considered that the acceleration of inflation together with the increase in interest rates, tighter monetary policies, political noise, uncertainties, as well as interruptions in consumer and business confidence, could reduce the potential of the services sector.

ICMS and court orders

On the political front, the highlight is the approval of the main text of the project (PLP 11/2020) that fixes the ICMS levied on fuels by the plenary of the Chamber this Wednesday. The text, reported by Deputy Dr. Jaziel (PL-CE), received 392 votes in favor and 71 against.

If the new rule comes into effect, the ICMS charged in each state will be fixed and calculated based on the average price of fuel in the two previous years.

But for that to happen, the text still needs to be analyzed by the Federal Senate and sanctioned by President Jair Bolsonaro (no party).

The state governments claim, however, that they will suffer a loss of R$ 24 billion with the project that changes the ICMS calculation, and pointed out Petrobras’ pricing policy as the real responsible for the high prices practiced in the country.

Also on the eve, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), president of the Chamber, said that the PEC that reformulates the payment of the Union’s precatório should be voted by the House next week and that the project should have a “quiet victory”.

“Next week all deadlines will be expired and we will bring it to the plenary. I believe in a peaceful victory for this PEC, because there is a real need to organize the Brazilian Budget”, said Lira in an interview with CNN Radio yesterday.

International scene

The highlight on the external scene is the data from the producer price index (PPI) of the United States, which increased 0.5% in September compared to August, according to seasonally adjusted data published today by the Labor Department American.

The result came below the expectations of analysts consulted by the The Wall Street Journal, which predicted an increase of 0.6%. The PPI core, which excludes the more volatile food and energy prices, advanced 0.2% in the monthly comparison of September.

The projection, however, was for a greater expansion of 0.5%. In the annual comparison, the PPI increased by 8.6% in September, the highest since the indicator began to be calculated, in November 2010.

The number of jobless claims in the United States dropped from 36,000 in the week ended October 9, to 293,000, according to seasonally adjusted data published on Thursday by the US Department of Labor.

The result was below the expectation of analysts consulted by the The Wall Street Journal, which predicted 318 thousand requests. The total orders for the previous week were slightly revised upwards, from 326,000 to 329,000.

The number of continued orders, in turn, dropped from 134,000 in the week ended October 2, to 2.593 million. This indicator is released a week late.

Also on Thursday (14), the International Energy Agency (IEA, its acronym in English) decided to raise the forecast of global oil demand this year and next year, when consumption is expected to exceed pre-pandemic levels.

The change caused the Brent-type contract traded for December 2021 to rise 1.15% to $84.14 a barrel this morning. Meanwhile the WTI, for November 2021, advanced 1.16% to $81.37 a barrel.

