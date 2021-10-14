Turk receives the title of tallest living woman in the world | World

Rumeysa Gelgi, 25, from Turkey, was confirmed by the Guinness Book of Records as the tallest living woman in the world, at 2.15 m tall. She had already been declared the tallest living teenager in the world in 2014, but has grown even more since that time, when she was 2.13 m tall.

Your height is due to a rare genetic disease called Weaver Syndrome, which causes other bodily changes in addition to accelerated growth.

Because of his physical problems, Gelgi is unable to walk normally. She spends most of her time in a wheelchair, although she manages to take a few steps with the help of a walker.

The young woman says the title is important because, since she got her first record in 2014, she has used the notoriety as a platform to publicize her syndrome and try to help people who suffer from the same problem or other rare conditions.

She says she’s used to the surprised looks she gets when she takes to the streets, and that most people are polite and ask to take pictures with her. In addition, she usually receives affectionate messages on social networks – unlike the bullying she suffered when she was younger and unknown.

Interestingly, the tallest man alive in the world recognized by Guinness is also from Turkey. Sultan Kösen is 2.51 meters tall, but his height is caused by a tumor pressing on his hypothalamus (a region of the brain). Gelgi says he never had the opportunity to meet Kösen but would like to meet him.