Uber launches pay to ‘jump queue’ option and board faster; see how it works – Link

In recent months, amid high gasoline prices in Brazil, Uber passengers are taking “chair tea” to be able to embark on trips through the app. Reacting to the complaints, the company announced this Thursday, the 14th, the function Uber Priority, where users can pay to board faster.

The function will initially be available in Campinas (SP), Curitiba (PR) and Belém (PA) – Uber claims that the feature will work in the central region of cities, where the wait for boarding has been longer. Without revealing values, the company says that priority trips “will cost a little more than those of UberX” and will result in more gains for the drivers of the app.

Uber Priority will appear as another option on the passenger screen after they enter the destination address. According to Uber, the hours of operation of the resource are not fixed and follow the dynamics of movement in the city.

Trip cancellation complaints have grown in recent months among passengers on Uber and other transportation apps. Part of the problem is due to the rise in fuel prices in the country, which makes it difficult for drivers to operate. In a statement on Tuesday, however, the company cites another reason for the launch of Uber Priority.

“As happens at the end of the year and with the greater flexibility of restrictive measures to combat covid-19, the trend is for an increase in the number of travel requests and for the use of the platform to be even more constant,” stated the Uber.