UBS will be open this Saturday for the Multivaccination Campaign and Pink October in Brusque

This Saturday, 16, the Basic Health Units (UBS) will be open from 8am to 5pm. The action will be done due to two campaigns that will be carried out. One of them refers to October Rosa, a month dedicated to the prevention of breast cancer. The other campaign, D-Day of the Multivaccination Campaign, takes place throughout Santa Catarina.

Pink October

The director of Primary Care, Camila Souza, reinforces the need for women to seek the units. “Prevention is very important. Women who work and are unable to do so because of the working hours during the week will have this opportunity to take care of their health on Saturday”, said the professional.

Multivaccination Campaign

The campaign is aimed at updating the vaccination booklet for children and adolescents up to 14 years of age. According to the Ministry of Health, the objective is to rescue this public that, for some reason, has not taken the vaccines that are part of the National Vaccination Calendar. It is important that those responsible take the vaccine booklet and document with a photo of the children and adolescents.

As the director of Health Surveillance, Ariane Fischer, vaccination will take place in 16 locations. At UBS in the neighborhoods of Limeira Baixa, Planalto, Santa Terezinha, Santa Rita, Bateas, São Luiz, Dom Joaquim, Rua Nova Trento, Maluche, Águas Claras, Ponta Russa, Paquetá, Cedrinho and Steffen and Guarani. The Central Polyclinic completes the list of Units available to parents and guardians for immunization.

Vaccines that are part of the vaccination schedule will be offered, in addition to the flu vaccine. Among them are: Hepatitis A and B, Penta (DTP/Hib/Hep B), 10-valent Pneumococcal, VIP (Inactivated Polio Vaccine), VRH (Human Rotavirus Vaccine), Meningococcal C (conjugate), VOP (Oral Polio Vaccine) , Yellow fever, Triple viral (Measles, rubella, mumps), Tetraviral (Measles, rubella, mumps, chickenpox), DTP (Triple bacterial), Chickenpox and quadrivalent HPV (Human Papillomavirus).

Ariane points out that the campaign started on October 1st and will continue until the 29th of this month.

