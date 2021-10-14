Understand the mandatory face-to-face return to classes in the state of SP

The government of the state of São Paulo announced this Wednesday (13th) the mandatory return of students from the public and private schools for next Monday (18th). The sanitary protocols will be maintained and, initially, the distance of 1 meter will also be in effect.

Now, only students who present medical justification will be able to continue with remote studies.

Upon announcing the return of students in person, the Secretary of Education, Rossieli Soares, stated that 97% of education professionals have a complete vaccination program against Covid-19 in the state network. Among adolescents aged 12 to 17 years, 90% have already taken the first dose of the vaccine.

Until November 3, the face-to-face return will take place respecting the distance of 1 meter for state schools. As for municipal schools that have an education council, the distancing rule will be determined after the analysis of this group of professionals.

According to Rossieli, the frequency of students in the state network has been between 65% and 70% – a number that may be higher in the municipal network.

“Attendance has rotated between 65 to 70% of students. Referring here to the state networks, in the municipal network, this number is generally higher. The longer it takes us to get back, the more it will hurt the students. Obviously, we have challenges from students evading. It is not going in person or delivering activities. The longer it takes, the worse it will be for this entire generation,” said Rossieli.

“I find it absurd that the Brazilian State does not place education as an absolute priority. We are sure of this step and we will always follow up with the health area. Education must be a priority if we want to talk about the future for this generation”, he added.

At the press conference, Rossieli also explained that during the month of October, education will work through “bubbles”, a protocol adopted by schools for dividing students into groups. While part attends the in-person class, the other continues with online classes at home. As of November 3, however, there will no longer be a “bubble” relay because there is no longer a need for distance.

“Maintained the distance with organization of the bubble this month of October. So the state network will work ‘there is a bubble, is it organized with 50, 60% of students for the day of Monday, the 18th? It is these 50, 60% that must go to school. On Tuesday, another group of students should go to school,” he said.

Exceptions for face-to-face feedback

The state government established exceptions to the mandatory attendance of classroom teaching. They are not required to go in person to schools and can continue with remote learning:

Young people belonging to the risk group, over 12 years old, who have not completed their vaccination cycle against Covid-19;

Young pregnant and postpartum women;

Children under 12 years old belonging to the risk group for Covid-19 for whom there is no vaccine against the disease approved in the country;

Young people over 12 years old with comorbidities and who have not completed the vaccination cycle against Covid-19;

Students with health conditions of greater weakness to Covid-19, even with the complete vaccination cycle, proven with a medical prescription to remain in remote activities.

Health protocols for returning to face-to-face teaching in SP

Symptomatic people should not go to school

Correct and mandatory use of the mask

Temperature measurement – above 37.5°C should not remain in school

Confirmed or suspected case: notify local UBS, register case in SIMED and monitor

Keep room isolated and airy at school

Frequent hand hygiene

“Society as a whole is coming back, and schools are not”

In an interview with CNN soon after the changes were announced, Rossieli Soares said that the question that should be asked was “what needs to be done” for schools to return to the face-to-face system, and not “if” the return would happen.

For the secretary, it is clear that children and adolescents were “the public that suffered the most silently” during the pandemic. “Society as a whole is coming back, and schools are not. We should prioritize them, but we continue to fight for that”, he criticized.

According to Rossieli, schools will remain “prepared and attentive” to possible protocol changes or budget complementation needs. “If we need to transfer more resources to certain schools, we will transfer them,” he said.

The secretary also commented on the situation of higher education, which is regulated by the National Education Council. Next week, the São Paulo Department of Education should meet with state public universities, such as the University of São Paulo (USP), to discuss the return.

Even so, Rossieli said he thinks it is “absurd” that public or private institutions do not prioritize in-person classes at the moment, since the working in an intercalary regime is already allowed in the state.

“Colleges can return with 1 meter of distance, they could be returning with 60%, 70%, even 100% of students going to classes on interspersed days”, he said. “The quality of higher education is plummeting in Brazil, you can’t deny that on-site teaching in higher education also needs to be a priority,” he said.