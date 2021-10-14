Underwater scene wins wildlife photography award; see the winners

The winning images of the contest Wildlife Photographer of the Year 2021 were released after a record number of entries were submitted, with a fascinating underwater photo taking home the grand prize.
Organized by London’s Natural History Museum, the 57th edition of the competition had 50,000 entries from 95 countries competing for a prize – with photos ranging from a reindeer battle to a poisonous spider hiding under a bed.
French underwater photographer Laurent Ballesta was crowned by Wildlife Photographer for his photo of camouflaged groupers emerging from their milky cloud of eggs and sperm in a biosphere reserve in Fakarava, French Polynesia.
Ballesta returned to Fakarava Lagoon five years in a row to capture the annual spawning that takes place around the full moon in July. Camouflaged groupers are a vulnerable species threatened by overfishing, the museum said in a press release on Tuesday (12).
“In what may be a pivotal year for the planet, with vital discussions taking place at COP15 and COP26, the creation of Laurent Ballesta is a timely reminder of what we can lose if we don’t address humanity’s impact on our planet,” said the director of Natural History Museum, Doug Gurr, in the press release.
Meanwhile, 10-year-old Indian photographer Vidyun R. Hebbar received the Young Wildlife Photographer of the Year award for his image of a colonial weaver spider in its web, with an auto-rickshaw. “tuk-tuk”) passing in the background.
Winners were announced in a total of 19 categories, with this year featuring three new additions – “Ponds or Artificial Channels”, “Oceans” and “Natural Art”.
Other winning images included Kuwaiti photographer Majed Ali’s photo of a mountain gorilla enjoying a rain shower and a photo of the fractured sea ice used as a seal hatchery by American photographer Jennifer Hayes.
The 2022 Wildlife Photographer of the Year contest begins October 18th.