Underwater scene wins wildlife photography award; see the winners

1 in 19 French underwater photographer Laurent Ballesta’s winning photo of camouflaged groupers emerging from their clouds of eggs and sperm in Fakarava, French Polynesia Credit: Laurent Ballesta/Wildlife Photographer of the Year

two in 19 Andrés Luis Dominguez Blanco, from Spain, won in the “11-14 years” category with the click of a warbler singing amid a field of sunflowers Credit: Andrés Luis Dominguez Blanco/Wildlife Photographer of the Year

3 in 19 Israeli-Canadian photographer Gil Wizen won in the “Behavior: Invertebrates” category for this photo of a fishing spider stretching the silk of its spinners to weave in its egg bag Credit: Gil Wizen/Wildlife Photographer of the Year

4 in 19 In the “Oceans: The Bigger Plan” category, American Jennifer Hayes won for her photo of blood-stained sea ice, where seals were giving birth Credit: Jennifer Hayes/Wildlife Photographer of the Year

5 in 19 Italian photographer Stefano Unterthiner won in the “Behavior: Mammals” category for his photo of two reindeer fighting for control. Credit: Stefano Unterthiner/Wildlife Photographer of the Year

6 in 19 In the “Swamps: The Greater Plan” category, Spanish photographer Javier Lafuente won for this photo of a road cutting through the marsh landscape Credit: Javier Lafuente/Wildlife Photographer of the Year

7 in 19 Israeli-Canadian photographer Gil Wizen won the “Urban Wildlife” category after finding an armored spider under his bed Credit: Gil Wizen/Wildlife Photographer of the Year

8 in 19 Canadian-Slovakian Martin Gregus won the “Rising Star Portophile Award” for a photo of female polar bears playing in the water Credit: Martin Gregus/Wildlife Photographer of the Year

9 in 19 In the “Natural Art” category, British photographer Alex Mustard found a ghost pipefish hidden in a feathered star. Credit: Alexander Mustard/Wildlife Photographer of the Year

10 in 19 Australian photographer Adam Oswell called attention to the exploitation of elephants in the “Photojournalism” category Credit: Adam Oswell/Wildlife Photographer of the Year

11 in 19 Canadian Shane Kalyn’s photo of a raven courtship exhibit earned him the “Behavior: Birds” category Credit: Shane Kalyn/Wildlife Photographer of the Year

12 in 19 Kuwaiti photographer Majed Ali’s click of a mountain gorilla enjoying the rain won the “Animal Portraits” category Credit: Majed Ali/Wildlife Photographer of the Year

13 in 19 In the “15-17 year old” category, Finnish winner Lasse Kurkela captured a Siberian jay flying to the top of a fir tree to hide his food Credit: Lasse Kurkela/Wildlife Photographer of the Year

14 in 19 Portuguese photographer João Rodrigues won the “Behavior: Amphibians and Reptiles” category for his underwater photography of the procession of protruding rib salamanders in a flooded forest Credit: João Rodrigues/Wildlife Photographer of the Year

15 in 19 South African Brent Stirton won the “Photojournalism Reporting Award” for his profile of a rehabilitation center that cares for chimpanzees orphaned in the bushmeat trade Credit: Brent Stirton/Wildlife Photographer of the Year

16 in 19 American Zack Clothier won the “Animals in their Environment” category after a brown bear took an interest in his camera trap near some moose remains Credit: Zack Clothier/Wildlife Photographer of the Year

17 in 19 Young wildlife photographer of the year, Vidyun R. Hebbar, captured a colonial-weaver spider’s web when an auto-rickshaw passed through India Credit: Vidyun R. Hebbar/Wildlife Photographer of the Year

18 in 19 Angel Fitor, from Spain, won the “Portfolio Award” for this scene of a battle between two cichlid fish over a snail shell Credit: Angel M.Fitor/Wildlife Photographer of the Year

19 in 19 In the “Plants and Fungi” category, Australian Justin Gilligan created the reflection of a marine ranger among the algae of the southernmost tropical reef in the world Credit: Justin Gilligan/Wildlife Photographer of the Year

The winning images of the contest Wildlife Photographer of the Year 2021 were released after a record number of entries were submitted, with a fascinating underwater photo taking home the grand prize.

Organized by London’s Natural History Museum, the 57th edition of the competition had 50,000 entries from 95 countries competing for a prize – with photos ranging from a reindeer battle to a poisonous spider hiding under a bed.

French underwater photographer Laurent Ballesta was crowned by Wildlife Photographer for his photo of camouflaged groupers emerging from their milky cloud of eggs and sperm in a biosphere reserve in Fakarava, French Polynesia.

Ballesta returned to Fakarava Lagoon five years in a row to capture the annual spawning that takes place around the full moon in July. Camouflaged groupers are a vulnerable species threatened by overfishing, the museum said in a press release on Tuesday (12).

“In what may be a pivotal year for the planet, with vital discussions taking place at COP15 and COP26, the creation of Laurent Ballesta is a timely reminder of what we can lose if we don’t address humanity’s impact on our planet,” said the director of Natural History Museum, Doug Gurr, in the press release.

Meanwhile, 10-year-old Indian photographer Vidyun R. Hebbar received the Young Wildlife Photographer of the Year award for his image of a colonial weaver spider in its web, with an auto-rickshaw. “tuk-tuk”) passing in the background.

Winners were announced in a total of 19 categories, with this year featuring three new additions – “Ponds or Artificial Channels”, “Oceans” and “Natural Art”.

Other winning images included Kuwaiti photographer Majed Ali’s photo of a mountain gorilla enjoying a rain shower and a photo of the fractured sea ice used as a seal hatchery by American photographer Jennifer Hayes.

The 2022 Wildlife Photographer of the Year contest begins October 18th.

Translated text. Read the original in English.