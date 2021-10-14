US congressmen ask Biden to withdraw offer for Brazil to become a NATO partner

Mariana Sanches – @Mariana_Sanches

From BBC News Brasil in Washington

1 hour ago

Credit, Reuters Photo caption, President Joe Biden has been asked to withdraw Brazil’s offer on NATO military partnership

A group of 63 US congressmen sent this Thursday, 10/14, a letter to President Joe Biden asking him to review the offer for Brazil to become a global partner of NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organization) and revoke the extra-NATO ally status granted to the country under Donald Trump.

The status as a preferred military ally given to Brazil facilitates the purchase of US military technology and armaments, guarantees the participation of the Brazilian Armed Forces in training promoted by the Pentagon, in addition to other military benefits.

“We need to review this to ensure that we are not strengthening an army that can be used for a coup d’état,” Congressman Hank Johnson, a veteran House Democrat who authored the letter sent to the White House, told BBC News Brazil.

According to Johnson, “Bolsonaro has already demonstrated that he is organizing the conditions for a military coup. It is an alarming scenario for Brazil and our country cannot contribute to it.”

The letter, to which BBC News Brasil had exclusive access, is endorsed by more than a quarter of the Democratic bench in the Chamber of Deputies, which has a majority in the House.

In the letter, the lawmakers, including party exponents such as Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (known as the AOC), state that President Jair Bolsonaro made “threats to the young democracy in Brazil” and that he “declared that he will not accept the results of the next few elections if they take place according to the current rules”, that is, without the vote printed by the electronic ballot box – a change that the president publicly adopted even after the defeat of the proposal in Congress.

“We find this particularly worrisome because Bolsonaro has brought more military officers into his administration than any other president since democracy in Brazil was re-established, creating conflicts between government institutions and the armed forces,” the 63 members of Congress said in their letter to Biden.

They refer, for example, to the episode reported by the newspaper O Estado de S. Paulo in which General Walter Braga Netto, Minister of Defense, allegedly sent emissaries to tell Chamber Speaker Arthur Lira that the elections would not take place if the vote printed was not approved in the legislature. Braga Netto denied having made this threat but, in a statement, defended that the “discussion about auditable printed votes is legitimate”.

Credit, Reuters Photo caption, For Democrats, it would be nonsensical for the Biden government to sponsor military advances to a government that could use its forces to destabilize democracy in Latin America’s largest country.

US military ally since 2019

For Democratic congressmen, it would be nonsense for the Biden administration to sponsor military advances to a government that could use its forces to destabilize democracy in Latin America’s largest country.

The confirmation that Brazil had become an extra-NATO ally took place in August 2019, still under the Trump administration, and was received with celebration by the Brazilian government. “We welcome our participation as a great extra-NATO ally, which facilitates many things. The most important is the issue of defense, purchase of weapons, some technologies. Something is always interesting for us. As a rule, a NATO country does one Once attacked, everyone is together,” Bolsonaro said at the time.

And despite differences on issues such as the environmental agenda, the government of Democrat Joe Biden waved a step forward in the military relationship in August 2021.

On a visit to Bolsonaro in Brasilia, the US National Security Adviser offered Brazil the possibility of becoming a global NATO partner. Although they do not decide on their own who can join the organization, Americans are instrumental in enshrining a country’s entry into NATO.

Privately, US diplomats acknowledged that the offer was carefully thought out: as the Brazilian president is fond of military issues, the US chose this path as a “positive agenda” that could increase the willingness of Brazilian authorities in relation to the issue of combating global warming and the exclusion of Chinese companies from the country’s 5G network, two priorities of Biden’s management.

The offer, however, took place almost at the same time as Bolsonaro and the Navy promoted an armored parade on the Esplanade of Ministries, which was interpreted as a show of force against the other Powers of the Republic. In the same week, the president repeated allegations without proof that the 2018 election had been rigged.

This meant that Biden’s representatives had to make public statements in support of the Brazilian electoral system. “We reinforce (to Bolsonaro) the importance of not diminishing (population) confidence in the electoral process, especially as there is no evidence of fraud in previous elections,” said Juan González, Biden’s adviser for Latin America.

González, however, ruled out that it was contradictory to strengthen the country’s military apparatus while condemning Bolsonaro’s demonstrations against the electoral system.

“Our point here is that we have a broad institutional relationship with Brazil. We can engage in matters of cooperation in areas of security, economics, and still be very clear in demonstrating our support that it is the Brazilian people who determine the outcome of their elections,” stated González.

Credit, Reproduction/US Embassy Photo caption, President Jair Bolsonaro greets US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan at Planalto Palace

This is not, however, what a significant part of Biden’s base in Congress thinks. “Offering the government of Brazil the opportunity to become a NATO partner would be a sign that the US has no serious problem with the violations of human rights, democratic principles and environmental issues that occur in Brazil. that you, at the very least, return US-Brazil relations to what they were before the Trump government, at least until a new leader, more aligned with democratic and human rights values, is elected in Brazil,” said the dozens of parliamentarians in the letter to the White House occupant.

They are even clearer in the request: “This must include the cancellation of the non-NATO military ally designation, the withdrawal of the offer made to Brazil to become a NATO partner and other forms of harmful cooperation established during the Trump-Bolsonaro period “.

The Brazilian embassy in Washington was approached by BBC News Brasil for comment, but stated that “it does not comment on a letter whose content is unknown”.

‘Trump’s Handbook’

It is not the first time that the US Congress has tried to block the military relationship between Brazil and the US. In September, an amendment to the budget by Congressman Jesus Garcia, who now also signs the letter, tried to prevent American public money from being able to fund military exercises between the two countries. The amendment, however, was dropped.

In the letter, congressmen recall that Bolsonaro supported Trump’s false allegations of fraud in the 2020 US election, and that his son, Congressman Eduardo Bolsonaro, held meetings with organizers of the “Stop the Steal” trump demonstration. ), which spilled into the US Congressional invasion on January 6 and prevented Biden’s victory from being certified on Capitol Hill for a few hours.

“I am increasingly concerned that President Bolsonaro is trying to execute ‘Trump’s manual’ to undermine Brazil’s democracy, and I don’t trust him to transfer power peacefully if the election results (2022) favor his opponents. It is extremely important that the Biden government, and the entire US government, get involved in this matter now and clearly spell out the consequences of any attempt to overturn the will of the people in Brazil,” Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib told BBC News Brasil.

The interest of former Trump advisers, such as strategist Steve Bannon and former spokesman Jason Miller, in Brazil’s election next year did not go unnoticed by US lawmakers. Bannon even said that this will be the “second most important election in the world”.

The letter from US deputies adds to the recent statement by the chairman of the US Senate Foreign Relations Committee, Democrat Bob Menendez, and three other senators, who asked Biden to make clear that “there will be serious consequences” in the event of a democratic rupture in Brazil.

Credit, Reuters Photo caption, Jair Bolsonaro extolled then US President Donald Trump, who was defeated by Joe Biden in last November’s elections

After the publication of Menendez’s letter, the ambassador of Brazil Nestor Forster sent a reply to the congressman’s office. “I regret to note that Your Excellency appears to be poorly informed about the state of Brazil’s democratic institutions,” said Forster.

But even senators who did not sign either letter expressed concern about the health of Brazilian democracy to BBC News Brasil. Senator Brian Schatz told the report that he sees “with some anxiety” what has been happening in the country.

“We want to maintain a dialogue and we are going to do that, but we have seen things recently that have brought us serious concerns regarding the freedoms of Brazilians and democracy itself. And we will remain firm in defending our values.”

Schatz and his colleague Blumenauer have just proposed to the US Congress a law that could punish Brazil for illegal deforestation by interrupting the sale of bovine products to Americans. This year, Brazil should consolidate itself as the fourth exporter of beef to the country.

Ryan Berg, political scientist specializing in authoritarian regimes in Latin America at the Center for Strategies and International Studies (CSIS), notes that a growing number of Democratic lawmakers have seen parallels between the Jan. 6 invasion of Capitol Hill. USA, and events such as the September 7th Pocketnarist demonstrations, in which the President stated that he would fail to comply with court orders from one of the STF ministers.

“There isn’t any love for Bolsonaro in the US Congress, especially among the more left-wing Democrats. And there’s a portion of lawmakers actually working to get Biden to isolate Bolsonaro,” Berg says.

Juliana Moraes, executive director of the US Network for Democracy in Brazil, who maintains an intense dialogue with US lawmakers about Brazil, notes, however, that the current letter has been adhered to without precedent in relation to any communication regarding the Bolsonaro administration. “And this only happened because among the lawmakers who sign there are progressive and moderate Democrats.”

Johnson agrees with the analysis. “My colleagues and I are uncomfortable to see Bolsonaro’s behavior that reminds us so much of Trump’s and that threatens to sink Brazil in the same path that Trump tried to take us. We managed to defend our democracy, with institutions that are more than 233 years old . But we fear what could happen to Brazilian democratic institutions, just over 30 years old, under the same type of attack.”