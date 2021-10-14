US congressmen ask Biden to withdraw offer for Brazil to become a NATO partner

by

  • Mariana Sanches – @Mariana_Sanches
  • From BBC News Brasil in Washington

Joe Biden

Credit, Reuters

Photo caption,

President Joe Biden has been asked to withdraw Brazil’s offer on NATO military partnership

A group of 63 US congressmen sent this Thursday, 10/14, a letter to President Joe Biden asking him to review the offer for Brazil to become a global partner of NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organization) and revoke the extra-NATO ally status granted to the country under Donald Trump.

The status as a preferred military ally given to Brazil facilitates the purchase of US military technology and armaments, guarantees the participation of the Brazilian Armed Forces in training promoted by the Pentagon, in addition to other military benefits.

“We need to review this to ensure that we are not strengthening an army that can be used for a coup d’état,” Congressman Hank Johnson, a veteran House Democrat who authored the letter sent to the White House, told BBC News Brazil.

According to Johnson, “Bolsonaro has already demonstrated that he is organizing the conditions for a military coup. It is an alarming scenario for Brazil and our country cannot contribute to it.”