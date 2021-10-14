US senator says 40,000 Brazilians ‘in designer clothes and Gucci bags’ crossed the US border illegally | World

US Republican Party senator Lindsey Graham said, during an interview with a TV network, that 40,000 Brazilians crossed the US-Mexico border “wearing Gucci branded clothes and bags.”

He, who is part of the party opposing President Joe Biden, made the statements to Fox News on Wednesday (13). Graham had visited a border control point in Arizona called Sector Yuma. Graham complained about Biden’s immigration policy, which he said was too lax.

He said there are now more incentives for immigrants to try to enter the US.

“Biden’s political choices are around the world. We had 40,000 Brazilians only at the Yuma border post, going to [o estado de] Connecticut wearing branded clothing and Gucci bags. This is no longer economic immigration. People see that the United States is open and they take advantage of us, and it won’t be long before a terrorist joins that crowd.”

There was an increase in the number of Brazilians who were detained on the US-Mexico border in 12 months: there were more than 46,000, according to the “Washington Post”. In 2019, there were around 18 thousand. Among those detained by border agents, Brazilians are the sixth most numerous.

A Graham aide spoke to the Washington Post and stressed that on the senator’s trip to Arizona he saw luggage that was more sophisticated than his own — however, the paper says that, from the aide’s photos, it’s not possible. see anyone in designer clothes or Gucci handbags.