US senator says 40,000 Brazilians ‘in designer clothes and Gucci bags’ crossed the US border illegally | World

Lindsey Graham, a US Republican senator who opposes President Joe Biden, said during an interview with a TV network that 40,000 Brazilians crossed the US-Mexico border “wearing Gucci branded clothes and bags. “.

He made the statements to Fox News on Wednesday (13). Graham had visited a border control point in Arizona called Sector Yuma. The senator complained about Joe Biden’s immigration policy, which Graham says is too lax.

He said there are now more incentives for immigrants to try to enter the US: “Biden’s policy choices are around the world. We had 40,000 Brazilians only at the Yuma border post, going to [o estado de] Connecticut wearing branded clothing and Gucci bags. This is no longer economic immigration. People see that the United States is open and they take advantage of us, and it won’t be long before a terrorist joins this crowd.

There was an increase in the number of Brazilians who were detained on the US-Mexico border in the 12 months: there were more than 46,000, according to the “Washington Post”. In 2019, there were around 18 thousand. Among those detained by border agents, Brazilians are the sixth most numerous.

See below a video from 2019 on the increase in Brazilian arrests that year.

Detentions of Brazilians on the US-Mexico border grow 11-fold in 2019

Graham’s aide spoke to the Washington Post and stressed that on the senator’s trip to Arizona he saw luggage that was more sophisticated than his own — however, the newspaper claims that, from the aide’s photos, it’s not possible. see anyone in designer clothes or Gucci handbags.

On that trip, a patrol agent told Graham that there were 3,400 immigrants detained at the Yuma checkpoint, and they were mostly from Brazil, Venezuela and Cuba.