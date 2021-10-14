V, from BTS, are you dating? HYBE reveals the truth!

the love life of V, from BTS, became one of the most talked about subjects on the internet. Throughout this week, rumors have suggested that the K-Pop star, voted one of the most beautiful men in the world, was dating Paradise Group president’s daughter Phillip Chun and Paradise Culture Foundation president Choi Yoon. jung.

HYBE denies dating V from BTS

However, the HYBE decided to put an end to these noises once and for all, giving an official statement this Thursday (14). The agency, which represents the BTS, clarified that V is not dating the tycoon’s heiress and that he is just an acquaintance of the family. “President Choi Yoon-jung and V’s family are just known. The dating rumors aren’t true,” clarified the site “Soompi”.

The supposed relationship between V and the young South Korean began when the BTS member attended the KIAF 2021 VVIP preview event. At the time, he reportedly arrived with Choi Yoon-jung’s family.

BTS’ V reveals his ideal girl to date

Since its debut eight years ago, the members of BTS have never taken up public dating. But was 2015, by filling out a profile questionnaire for “The Star” magazine that , V revealed the type of girl he would date.

As reported by “Koreaboo”, V said: “A girl who knows how to save money when I make money, someone to stop me if I spend too much money, a girl who says to buy a house before a car, and someone who is willing to give everything to the parents”.

BTS members are involved in dating rumors

But this isn’t the first time the boys in the group have been the target of speculation involving dating, is it? In 2019, Jungkook had name involved with a tattoo artist from the studio TA2LUV. The employee received many attacks at the time and, in an open letter to BTS fans, denied the rumors.

As early as 2018, there were rumors that Suga was dating Suran, which had its 2017 hit, “wine“, produced by him. “My relationship with Suga, who I met last year, was totally related to music. Despite that fact, I think there will be many people who will continue to misunderstand [a natureza de nosso relacionamento], which makes me very frustrated. I didn’t know what to do and needed time to think about how to alleviate the endless anger and insults directed at me. 365 days, 24 hours”, she vented, after attacks.