Vaccination against Covid: more than 100 million Brazilians are fully immunized | Vaccines

Brazil passed the mark of 100 million people fully immunized against Covid. The number achieved since vaccination began on January 17th is 100.499,968 vaccines applied in second or single dose, necessary to complete the vaccine schedule against the disease. The number registered by the consortium of press vehicles at 20:00 on Wednesday is equivalent to 47.11% of the country’s population.

With 100 million fully immunized, Brazil is the 4th country that vaccinated the most in absolute terms, but ranks 60th in proportional ranking

“In comparison with other countries, we are not arriving late, but in comparison with what Brazil could arrive, yes”, says immunologist Gustavo Cabral to g1 about the milestone reached this Wednesday.

“With all due respect, we are better at vaccines than any other country in the world and we could have reached that mark sooner.” “Regardless of the mark achieved in the country, we all have to have two doses of the vaccine, there is no doubt about it, and the same applies to the use of masks. This we will not be able to give up anytime soon.”

“Although we got the vaccines late, it was easy to accelerate vaccination in states and municipalities due to the structure of the PNI and equity between municipalities and states, which guarantees a relative equity between the percentages of vaccinees. In the United States, for example, there is no such tradition. They have set up an effective structure, but they have not managed to expand evenly across regions. So, one state may have 70% or 80% vaccinated, while others are discovered, one of the causes of recent increase in the death toll there.”

Among those who are partially immunized in Brazil, nearly 150 million have already received the first dose of vaccines. The consortium data show that there are 149,950,990 doses applied, which corresponds to 70.29% of the population.

The booster dose was applied in 2,704,015 people (1.27% of the population).

Adding the first, second, single and booster doses, there are 253,154,977 doses given since the beginning of the vaccination.

From yesterday to today, the first dose was administered to 145,011 people, the second to 541,344, the single dose to 228, and the booster dose to 235,136, a total of 921,719 doses applied.

The states with the highest percentage of the population immunized (with a second dose or a single dose) are: São Paulo (61.61%), Mato Grosso do Sul (60.53%), Rio Grande do Sul (53.30%), Paraná (50.26%) and Espírito Santo (48.08%).

Among those whose population is partially immunized are São Paulo (79.71%), Rio Grande do Sul (73.18%), Federal District (71.87%), Santa Catarina (72.22%) and Paraná (71.85%).

The survey is the result of a partnership of the press vehicles consortium, formed by G1, “O Globo”, “Extra”, “O Estado de S.Paulo”, “Folha de S.Paulo” and UOL. Vaccination data started to be monitored as of January 21st.

Total vaccinated, according to governments, and the percentage in relation to the population of the state:

AC – 1st dose: 539,270 (59.46%); 2nd dose + single dose: 309,582 (34.14%); booster dose: 0

AL – 1st dose: 2,122,889 (63.08%); 2nd dose + single dose: 1,227,589 (36.48%); booster dose: 25997

AM – 1st dose: 2,565,895 (60.09%); 2nd dose + single dose: 1,640,876 (38.43%); booster dose: 23830

AP – 1st dose: 471,303 (53.7%); 2nd dose + single dose: 226,022 (25.75%); booster dose: 2981

BA – 1st dose: 10,088,459 (67.32%); 2nd dose + single dose: 6,153,660 (41.06%); booster dose: 167890

EC – 1st dose: 6,331,670 (68.52%); 2nd dose + single dose: 4,212,403 (45.59%); booster dose: 82561

DF – 1st dose: 2,223,924 (71.87%); 2nd dose + single dose: 1,397,270 (45.16%); booster dose: 49330

ES – 1st dose: 2,921,534 (71.11%); 2nd dose + single dose: 1,975,413 (48.08%); booster dose: 155900

GO – 1st dose: 4,888,963 (67.84%); 2nd dose + single dose: 2,888,155 (40.08%); booster dose: 54982

MA – 1st dose: 4,124,834 (57.66%); 2nd dose + single dose: 2,594,406 (36.27%); booster dose: 0

MG – 1st dose: 15,215,546 (71.06%); 2nd dose + single dose: 9,342,861 (43.63%); booster dose: 214316

MS – 1st dose: 1,934,061 (68.12%); 2nd dose + single dose: 1,718,675 (60.48%); booster dose: 217414

MT – 1st dose: 2,311,242 (64.79%); 2nd dose + single dose: 1,387,790 (38.9%); booster dose: 16741

PA – 1st dose: 4,499,484 (51.26%); 2nd dose + single dose: 2,867,829 (32.67%); booster dose: 0

PB – 1st dose: 2,906,161 (71.58%); 2nd dose + single dose: 1,609,161 (39.64%); booster dose: 40089

PE – 1st dose: 6,593,843 (68.15%); 2nd dose + single dose: 4,012,922 (41.48%); booster dose: 111527

PI – 1st dose: 2,172,308 (66.04%); 2nd dose + single dose: 1,228,676 (37.35%); booster dose: 4880

PR – 1st dose: 8,332,722 (71.85%); 2nd dose + single dose: 5,828,533 (50.26%); booster dose: 0

RJ – 1st dose: 12,282,740 (70.33%); 2nd dose + single dose: 7,697,389 (44.08%); booster dose: 0

NB – 1st dose: 2,446,071 (68.69%); 2nd dose + single dose: 1,561,756 (43.86%); booster dose: 34300

RO – 1st dose: 1,141,052 (62.86%); 2nd dose + single dose: 664,271 (36.59%); booster dose: 15096

RR – 1st dose: 331,916 (50.85%); 2nd dose + single dose: 164,764 (25.24%); booster dose: 1765

RS – 1st dose: 8,390,998 (73.18%); 2nd dose + single dose: 6,112,093 (53.3%); booster dose: 185556

SC – 1st dose: 5,300,212 (72.22%); 2nd dose + single dose: 3,385,310 (46.13%); booster dose: 0

SE – 1st dose: 1,635,574 (69.94%); 2nd dose + single dose: 986,168 (42.17%); booster dose: 28831

SP – 1st dose: 37,182,183 (79.71%); 2nd dose + single dose: 28,740,019 (61.61%); booster dose: 1256323

TO – 1st dose: 996,136 (61.97%); 2nd dose + single dose: 566,375 (35.24%); booster dose: 13710

How many doses each state received until October 13

AC: 1,015,363

AL: 4,513,715

AM: 5,440,080

AP: 1,103,690

BA: 20,831,143

CE: 13,466,508

DF: 4,644,671

ES: 6,625.360

GO: 10,149,690

MA: 9,026,875

MG: 30,683,114

MS: 4,209,455

MT: 4,849,311

PA: 11,179,475

PB: 5,104,223

PE: 13,471,920

PI: 4,519,205

PR: 17,128,390

RJ: 20,510,601

RN: 5,090,730

RO: 2,039,088

RR: 843,703

RS: 17,817,466

SC: 10,057,794

SE: 3,180,095

SP: 67.967,190

TO: 2,162,635

Population estimates are from the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE).