Vaccination against Covid: more than 100 million Brazilians are fully immunized | Vaccines

Brazil passed the mark of 100 million people fully immunized against Covid. The number achieved since vaccination began on January 17th is 100.499,968 vaccines applied in second or single dose, necessary to complete the vaccine schedule against the disease. The number registered by the consortium of press vehicles at 20:00 on Wednesday is equivalent to 47.11% of the country’s population.
- With 100 million fully immunized, Brazil is the 4th country that vaccinated the most in absolute terms, but ranks 60th in proportional ranking
“In comparison with other countries, we are not arriving late, but in comparison with what Brazil could arrive, yes”, says immunologist Gustavo Cabral to g1 about the milestone reached this Wednesday.
“With all due respect, we are better at vaccines than any other country in the world and we could have reached that mark sooner.” “Regardless of the mark achieved in the country, we all have to have two doses of the vaccine, there is no doubt about it, and the same applies to the use of masks. This we will not be able to give up anytime soon.”
“Although we got the vaccines late, it was easy to accelerate vaccination in states and municipalities due to the structure of the PNI and equity between municipalities and states, which guarantees a relative equity between the percentages of vaccinees. In the United States, for example, there is no such tradition. They have set up an effective structure, but they have not managed to expand evenly across regions. So, one state may have 70% or 80% vaccinated, while others are discovered, one of the causes of recent increase in the death toll there.”
Among those who are partially immunized in Brazil, nearly 150 million have already received the first dose of vaccines. The consortium data show that there are 149,950,990 doses applied, which corresponds to 70.29% of the population.
The booster dose was applied in 2,704,015 people (1.27% of the population).
Adding the first, second, single and booster doses, there are 253,154,977 doses given since the beginning of the vaccination.
From yesterday to today, the first dose was administered to 145,011 people, the second to 541,344, the single dose to 228, and the booster dose to 235,136, a total of 921,719 doses applied.
The states with the highest percentage of the population immunized (with a second dose or a single dose) are: São Paulo (61.61%), Mato Grosso do Sul (60.53%), Rio Grande do Sul (53.30%), Paraná (50.26%) and Espírito Santo (48.08%).
Among those whose population is partially immunized are São Paulo (79.71%), Rio Grande do Sul (73.18%), Federal District (71.87%), Santa Catarina (72.22%) and Paraná (71.85%).
The survey is the result of a partnership of the press vehicles consortium, formed by G1, “O Globo”, “Extra”, “O Estado de S.Paulo”, “Folha de S.Paulo” and UOL. Vaccination data started to be monitored as of January 21st.
- 22 states and the DF released new data: AC, RJ, SC, MA, PR, PA, RO, GO, TO, AM, PE, DF, PI, ES, RS, MS, RR, CE, SP, SE, RN, BA, AP
- 4 states have not released new data: AL, MG, MT, PB
- AC – 1st dose: 539,270 (59.46%); 2nd dose + single dose: 309,582 (34.14%); booster dose: 0
- AL – 1st dose: 2,122,889 (63.08%); 2nd dose + single dose: 1,227,589 (36.48%); booster dose: 25997
- AM – 1st dose: 2,565,895 (60.09%); 2nd dose + single dose: 1,640,876 (38.43%); booster dose: 23830
- AP – 1st dose: 471,303 (53.7%); 2nd dose + single dose: 226,022 (25.75%); booster dose: 2981
- BA – 1st dose: 10,088,459 (67.32%); 2nd dose + single dose: 6,153,660 (41.06%); booster dose: 167890
- EC – 1st dose: 6,331,670 (68.52%); 2nd dose + single dose: 4,212,403 (45.59%); booster dose: 82561
- DF – 1st dose: 2,223,924 (71.87%); 2nd dose + single dose: 1,397,270 (45.16%); booster dose: 49330
- ES – 1st dose: 2,921,534 (71.11%); 2nd dose + single dose: 1,975,413 (48.08%); booster dose: 155900
- GO – 1st dose: 4,888,963 (67.84%); 2nd dose + single dose: 2,888,155 (40.08%); booster dose: 54982
- MA – 1st dose: 4,124,834 (57.66%); 2nd dose + single dose: 2,594,406 (36.27%); booster dose: 0
- MG – 1st dose: 15,215,546 (71.06%); 2nd dose + single dose: 9,342,861 (43.63%); booster dose: 214316
- MS – 1st dose: 1,934,061 (68.12%); 2nd dose + single dose: 1,718,675 (60.48%); booster dose: 217414
- MT – 1st dose: 2,311,242 (64.79%); 2nd dose + single dose: 1,387,790 (38.9%); booster dose: 16741
- PA – 1st dose: 4,499,484 (51.26%); 2nd dose + single dose: 2,867,829 (32.67%); booster dose: 0
- PB – 1st dose: 2,906,161 (71.58%); 2nd dose + single dose: 1,609,161 (39.64%); booster dose: 40089
- PE – 1st dose: 6,593,843 (68.15%); 2nd dose + single dose: 4,012,922 (41.48%); booster dose: 111527
- PI – 1st dose: 2,172,308 (66.04%); 2nd dose + single dose: 1,228,676 (37.35%); booster dose: 4880
- PR – 1st dose: 8,332,722 (71.85%); 2nd dose + single dose: 5,828,533 (50.26%); booster dose: 0
- RJ – 1st dose: 12,282,740 (70.33%); 2nd dose + single dose: 7,697,389 (44.08%); booster dose: 0
- NB – 1st dose: 2,446,071 (68.69%); 2nd dose + single dose: 1,561,756 (43.86%); booster dose: 34300
- RO – 1st dose: 1,141,052 (62.86%); 2nd dose + single dose: 664,271 (36.59%); booster dose: 15096
- RR – 1st dose: 331,916 (50.85%); 2nd dose + single dose: 164,764 (25.24%); booster dose: 1765
- RS – 1st dose: 8,390,998 (73.18%); 2nd dose + single dose: 6,112,093 (53.3%); booster dose: 185556
- SC – 1st dose: 5,300,212 (72.22%); 2nd dose + single dose: 3,385,310 (46.13%); booster dose: 0
- SE – 1st dose: 1,635,574 (69.94%); 2nd dose + single dose: 986,168 (42.17%); booster dose: 28831
- SP – 1st dose: 37,182,183 (79.71%); 2nd dose + single dose: 28,740,019 (61.61%); booster dose: 1256323
- TO – 1st dose: 996,136 (61.97%); 2nd dose + single dose: 566,375 (35.24%); booster dose: 13710
How many doses each state received until October 13
- AC: 1,015,363
- AL: 4,513,715
- AM: 5,440,080
- AP: 1,103,690
- BA: 20,831,143
- CE: 13,466,508
- DF: 4,644,671
- ES: 6,625.360
- GO: 10,149,690
- MA: 9,026,875
- MG: 30,683,114
- MS: 4,209,455
- MT: 4,849,311
- PA: 11,179,475
- PB: 5,104,223
- PE: 13,471,920
- PI: 4,519,205
- PR: 17,128,390
- RJ: 20,510,601
- RN: 5,090,730
- RO: 2,039,088
- RR: 843,703
- RS: 17,817,466
- SC: 10,057,794
- SE: 3,180,095
- SP: 67.967,190
- TO: 2,162,635
- Population estimates are from the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE).
The media outlet consortium was formed in June 2020 in response to a decision by President Jair Bolsonaro to restrict access to data on the pandemic at the time. The bulletins currently report the number of people killed by coronaviruses, the number of infected people and the moving average, an indicator according to which it is possible to verify in which states the pandemic of the new coronavirus is increasing, decreasing or in stability.