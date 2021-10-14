Valentina argues with pawns over Rico

Valentina Francavilla took advantage of the presence of pedestrians in the room at the headquarters of “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV), during the early hours of today, to say that she will go to war with those who vote for her with the argument about her friendship with Rico Melquiades and made a fuss with Gui Araujo, MC Gui, Mileide Mihaile, Tati Quebra Barraco, etc.

Can I say something? I really hope that no one judges me for the friendships I have and only judges me for my attitudes, fired Valentina Franvilla to the participants.

“We’re talking about the countryside, Vali,” countered MC Gui. “I’m just talking,” replied the former stage assistant of “Programa do Ratinho” (SBT). “It can happen. You can go ahead now,” warned Gui Araujo.

Annoyed at feeling ignored, the peon continued to say that she will not back down. “Calm down, I already said that I’m on my feet. I’m not going to be like Aline, I’m not going to cry,” he declared.

“You can anticipate that it will happen. Definitely”, provoked Gui Araujo. “But has it already happened?” asked MC Gui. “No, but it happened to Aline and she said: ‘if it happens to me, I’ll come with my feet,'” said Valentina. “And she was aware, wasn’t she?” asked Gui Araujo. “If you judge me because I have friendships and not for my attitudes, you’ll see,” said the girl again.

MC Gui got irritated with the way in which the person spoke with the intention of generalizing the case of Aline Mineiro’s votes.

“But who are you?”, asked the funkeiro, wanting the player to say names.

“I’m talking general,” Valentina replied. “And we’re talking to you. It’s going to be and not for us, for Brazil too,” warned Gui Araujo again. “If someone judges me not by my attitudes, but who I’m with. Let’s go to war,” provoked Valentina Francavilla.

The participants were not intimidated by the threat of war from the ex-stage assistant and continued to discuss, warning the girl that there is no right or wrong in “A Fazenda 2021”.

See the rest of Valentina’s mess with the pawns in “The Farm 13”:

Gui Araujo: It will be judged, you can be sure. Don’t be disappointed.

Bil Araújo: Hey, I hang out with him too.

Valentina Francavilla: I’m not talking to you Bil!

Bill: But I walk with him too. What is the problem?

valentine: If I judge you because you’re dating Rico, dammit, foul play.

bil: I will judge you because you are a soap dish.

MC GUI: Everyone judges what they want, Vali.

valentine: Okay, I’m just telling you that I come with one foot.

valentine: We’re warning you too. We’ve been walking around for a month.

MC GUI: Damn, how nasty.

valentine: It is not. I only speak when I am completely sure

MC GUI: Are you talking a mess in the view!

Gui Araujo: Nobody was talking about it.

Valentina: Bill, I’ll speak whenever I want.

Bill: Why don’t you say it live, then, Valentina? Comes with cute vote and I don’t know what!

Valentina: Leave it, Bil. I will speak. You were immune, bro!

Bill: Next week I’m not.

Valentina: I’ve been quiet so far and I’m not intimidated by someone saying ‘you’re in your sights’.

Bill: Me neither. You arrive like this talking to everyone.

Valentina: I didn’t tell you. You’re hurting because you want to.

Gui Araujo: You are feeling threatened right now. Right after all this?

valentine: Don’t do to me what you did to Aline?

Mileide Mihaile: What’s happening?

Valentina: Hey, Bill didn’t put her judging.

Tati Breaks Shack: No, that’s Bill. I voted because I had to vote.

Valentina: Am I talking about you, Tati?

Tati: No, you said general. Nobody’s judging you by your friendships. If you come with your foot, I’ll go with your whole body and see how it looks.

Gui Araujo: Again you come to talk to the general. What is the rule you cannot judge?

MC GUI: We were talking about three dear people in the countryside. You tell people directly because I’ve never done that.

Valentina: I wasn’t even listening. I was feeling it in my heart and I spoke.

MC GUI: You’re talking about a thing that didn’t even happen to you and you’re buying a thing that happened to her.

Mileide Mihaile: What an inappropriate moment.

Gui Araujo: She held the BO. You also hold your BO.

Valentina: Of course I hold. That’s what I’m talking about.

MC GUI: Unpleasant from my point of view.

A Fazenda 13: See the participants of the new edition of the rural reality show

Nego do Borel is indicted for bodily injury against ex-girlfriend - Reproduction/Instagram

1 / 22

Borel

Singer was recently denounced by ex-girlfriends for bodily harm, rape of the vulnerable, threat, injury, domestic violence and transmission of HPV (sexually transmitted infection).

Reproduction/Instagram

Victor Pecoraro is at A Fazenda 2021 - Reproduction/Instagram

two / 22

Victor Pecoraro

Famous for his performances in soap operas such as “Chocolate com Pimenta”, “Os Dez Mandamentos” and “Genesis”, he has already accumulated experience in other realities, such as “Dança dos Famosos” (TV Globo) and “Bake Off SBT” (SBT) .

Reproduction/Instagram

Mussunzinho is in A Fazenda 2021 - Reproduction/Instagram

3 / 22

little mussun

Antônio Carlos Bernardes, known as Mussunzinho, is an actor and son of the comedian Mussum.

Reproduction/Instagram

Liziane Gutierrez is in A Fazenda 2021 - Reproduction / Record TV

4 / 22

Liziane Gutierrez

Modelo went viral after attacking Sanitary Surveillance agents for disrupting a clandestine party she was at during the pandemic.

Playback / Record TV

Tati Quebra Barraco is at A Fazenda 2021 - Reproduction/Instagram

5 / 22

Tati Breaks Shack

Funkeira is quoted annually for the reality and agreed to participate in this edition.

Reproduction/Instagram

BBB 21: Arcrebian, second eliminated from reality - Reproduction/Instagram

6 / 22

arcrebian

Modelo became famous after his appearances on “BBB 21” and “No Limite”, both on Rede Globo.

Reproduction/Instagram

Mileide Mihaile - Reproduction/Instagram @mileidemihaile

7 / 22

Mileide Mihaile

Mileide Mihaile is a digital influencer and ex-wife of singer Wesley Safadão.

Reproduction/Instagram @mileidemihaile

Dayane Mello, Brazilian participant of Big Brother Italy - Reproduction/Instagram

8 / 22

Dayane Mello

Dayane Mello became famous for participating in “Gran Fratello”, Italian version of “Big Brother”.

Reproduction/Instagram

Valentina Francavilla is at A Fazenda 2021 - Reproduction/Instagram

9 / 22

Valentina Francavilla

Valentina Francavilla is a stage assistant for “Programa do Ratinho” (SBT).

Reproduction/Instagram

Medrado releases a music clip in which he talks about the depression he suffered during the pregnancy of his youngest son - Reproduction/Instagram

10 / 22

Medrado

Medrado is a singer and participated in “Power Couple”.

Reproduction/Instagram

Gui Araújo is in "The farm" - Play / Instagram

11 / 22

Gui Araújo is in “A Fazenda”

Play / Instagram

Marina Ferrari is in A Fazenda 2021 - Reproduction / Instagram

12 / 22

Marina Ferrari

Marina Ferrari is a businesswoman and digital influencer with over 4 million fans on Instagram.

Play / Instagram

MC Gui is confirmed in "The Farm 13" - Reproduction/Instagram

13 / 22

MC GUI

The 23-year-old funk artist has more than 23 million followers on Instagram.

Reproduction/Instagram

The country singer Tiago, by the duo Hugo and Tiago - Richard Legnari/Publishing

14 / 22

James Piquilo

The country singer Tiago Piquilo, from the duo with Hugo, was also confirmed in “A Fazenda” after undergoing penile surgery.

Richard Legnari/Disclosure

Farm 2021: Solange Gomes is the 15th confirmed - Reproduction/Instagram

15 / 22

Farm 2021: Solange Gomes is the 15th confirmed

Reproduction/Instagram

The Farm 2021: Rico Melquiades is confirmed in the rural reality - Reproduction/Instagram

16 / 22

A Fazenda 2021: Rico Melquiades is confirmed in the rural reality show

Reproduction/Instagram

A Fazenda 2021: Dynho Alves is MC Mirella's husband and is in the reality - Reproduction/Instagram

17 / 22

A Fazenda 2021: Dynho Alves is the husband of MC Mirella and is on the reality show

Reproduction/Instagram

A Fazenda 2021: Erasmo Viana is on the A Fazenda - Reproduction/Instagram team

18 / 22

A Fazenda 2021: Erasmo Viana is on the A Fazenda team

Reproduction/Instagram

The Farm 2021: Erika Schneider was a dancer for Faustão - Reproduction/Instagram

19 / 22

The Farm 2021: Erika Schneider was once a dancer for Faustão

Reproduction/Instagram

A Fazenda 2020: Former panicat Aline Mineiro is on the reality show - Reproduction/Instagram

20 / 22

A Fazenda 2020: Ex-panicat Aline Mineiro is on the reality show

Reproduction/Instagram

The Farm 2021: Sthe Matos is the 21st member of the reality - Reproduction/Instagram

21 / 22

A Fazenda 2021: Sthe Matos is the 21st member of the reality show

Reproduction/Instagram

The Farm 2021: Lary Bottino enters the rural reality - Reproduction/PlayPlus

22 / 22

The Farm 2021: Lary Bottino enters the rural reality

Play/PlayPlus