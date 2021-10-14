Valentina argues with pawns over Rico

Valentina Francavilla took advantage of the presence of pedestrians in the room at the headquarters of “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV), during the early hours of today, to say that she will go to war with those who vote for her with the argument about her friendship with Rico Melquiades and made a fuss with Gui Araujo, MC Gui, Mileide Mihaile, Tati Quebra Barraco, etc.

Can I say something? I really hope that no one judges me for the friendships I have and only judges me for my attitudes , fired Valentina Franvilla to the participants.

“We’re talking about the countryside, Vali,” countered MC Gui. “I’m just talking,” replied the former stage assistant of “Programa do Ratinho” (SBT). “It can happen. You can go ahead now,” warned Gui Araujo.

Annoyed at feeling ignored, the peon continued to say that she will not back down. “Calm down, I already said that I’m on my feet. I’m not going to be like Aline, I’m not going to cry,” he declared.

“You can anticipate that it will happen. Definitely”, provoked Gui Araujo. “But has it already happened?” asked MC Gui. “No, but it happened to Aline and she said: ‘if it happens to me, I’ll come with my feet,'” said Valentina. “And she was aware, wasn’t she?” asked Gui Araujo. “If you judge me because I have friendships and not for my attitudes, you’ll see,” said the girl again.

MC Gui got irritated with the way in which the person spoke with the intention of generalizing the case of Aline Mineiro’s votes.

“But who are you?”, asked the funkeiro, wanting the player to say names.

“I’m talking general,” Valentina replied. “And we’re talking to you. It’s going to be and not for us, for Brazil too,” warned Gui Araujo again. “If someone judges me not by my attitudes, but who I’m with. Let’s go to war,” provoked Valentina Francavilla.

The participants were not intimidated by the threat of war from the ex-stage assistant and continued to discuss, warning the girl that there is no right or wrong in “A Fazenda 2021”.

See the rest of Valentina’s mess with the pawns in “The Farm 13”:

Gui Araujo: It will be judged, you can be sure. Don’t be disappointed.

Bil Araújo: Hey, I hang out with him too.

Valentina Francavilla: I’m not talking to you Bil!

Bill: But I walk with him too. What is the problem?

valentine: If I judge you because you’re dating Rico, dammit, foul play.

bil: I will judge you because you are a soap dish.

MC GUI: Everyone judges what they want, Vali.

valentine: Okay, I’m just telling you that I come with one foot.

valentine: We’re warning you too. We’ve been walking around for a month.

MC GUI: Damn, how nasty.

valentine: It is not. I only speak when I am completely sure

MC GUI: Are you talking a mess in the view!

Gui Araujo: Nobody was talking about it.

Valentina: Bill, I’ll speak whenever I want.

Bill: Why don’t you say it live, then, Valentina? Comes with cute vote and I don’t know what!

Valentina: Leave it, Bil. I will speak. You were immune, bro!

Bill: Next week I’m not.

Valentina: I’ve been quiet so far and I’m not intimidated by someone saying ‘you’re in your sights’.

Bill: Me neither. You arrive like this talking to everyone.

Valentina: I didn’t tell you. You’re hurting because you want to.

Gui Araujo: You are feeling threatened right now. Right after all this?

valentine: Don’t do to me what you did to Aline?

Mileide Mihaile: What’s happening?

Valentina: Hey, Bill didn’t put her judging.

Tati Breaks Shack: No, that’s Bill. I voted because I had to vote.

Valentina: Am I talking about you, Tati?

Tati: No, you said general. Nobody’s judging you by your friendships. If you come with your foot, I’ll go with your whole body and see how it looks.

Gui Araujo: Again you come to talk to the general. What is the rule you cannot judge?

MC GUI: We were talking about three dear people in the countryside. You tell people directly because I’ve never done that.

Valentina: I wasn’t even listening. I was feeling it in my heart and I spoke.

MC GUI: You’re talking about a thing that didn’t even happen to you and you’re buying a thing that happened to her.

Mileide Mihaile: What an inappropriate moment.

Gui Araujo: She held the BO. You also hold your BO.

Valentina: Of course I hold. That’s what I’m talking about.

MC GUI: Unpleasant from my point of view.

The Farm 2021: Who do you want to be on reality? 51.80% 22.28% 25.92% Total of 13918 wishes Validate your vote Incorrect text, please try again.

A Fazenda 13: See the participants of the new edition of the rural reality show