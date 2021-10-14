Vanderlei Luxemburgo releases the verb against Gaciba after Cruzeiro draws against Botafogo

Cruzeiro and Botafogo were tied 0-0 for the 30th round of Serie B, last Tuesday night (12). After the match, Vanderlei Luxemburgo made very strong statements and serious accusations to CBF’s head of arbitration, Leonardo Gaciba. The coach received a third yellow card at the end of the match and could not lead the team in the next game, and according to him, the card was ‘ordered’.

Furthermore, Luxa also expressed dissatisfaction with the choices made by the referees for the Cruzeiro games, and claimed that she ‘lacked sensitivity’ when placing a referee from Maceió with teams from the city interested in the outcome of the game.

I took the third yellow card because of their team’s slowness. To hit the side, they fell to the ground several times, he gave it five minutes, the guys gained another eight to 10 minutes. Telling him to go back with the foul, to come back with the side. I took the third yellow card, I was scared. Do you know why he gave me the third yellow card? He knew I already had the second one and was going to be out of the next game. (…) You have to complain, it’s Gaciba. Pay attention to what I’m going to tell you, Gaciba. You put a referee from Santa Catarina to referee the game against Operário. Do you remember what he did? He is VAR. Move the camera here, move it there. Today you send a judge from Maceió to come here to blow the whistle and conduct the game the way he did. Slowness, not letting the team flow, not letting there be a football game. (…) He gave me a free yellow card, I didn’t offend, I didn’t curse, I didn’t do anything, I was complaining about the Botafogo team’s slowness in putting the ball in play, which was something he had to have warned about in the first half. . (…) Very complicated Gaciba, I want to understand that. I want to believe there’s nothing, but his acting here, the way he got me out, was well ordered.

With the suspension, Vanderlei Luxemburgo cannot command Cruzeiro in the match against Avaí, next Friday (22), in a game that takes place at 21:30 (GMT), in the Ressacada.