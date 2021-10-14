VAR displeases both sides in the Brazilian game

Atlético-MG beat Santos, yesterday, by 3-1 in a game that had two penalties for Galo scored with the help of the VAR. The problem is that the video referee did not please neither Atleticans nor Santos in the match valid for the Brasileirão.

Still in the first stage, Atlético-MG complained a lot about an unmarked penalty on Argentine Matías Zaracho, pulled in the small area. Referee Paulo Roberto Alves Júnior called the responsibility and did not look at the VAR.

In the 38th minute, it was Colombian Dylan Borrero’s turn to complain about an unmarked penalty. Upon entering the area, in a dispute with Wagner Leonardo, the 19-year-old midfielder was knocked down, but, once again, the owner of the whistle ordered the game to continue.

Coach Cuca, from Atlético-MG, spoke about the two moves in an interview after the game. “Zaracho’s move was very clear. They pulled Zaracho’s shirt and it was an easy penalty to score and he wasn’t even called (by the VAR). So, we can’t just put the responsibility on the referee. But the important thing is that we won, it’s a very difficult game,” he declared.

In the second half, when Santos was winning 1-0, Paulo Roberto Alves Júnior triggered the VAR and pointed out a penalty for pushing Caleb. In the collection, Nacho Fernández, swelled the net and left everything the same in Gigante da Pampulha.

Later, with Atlético-MG winning 2-1, there was another penalty in Caleb. When trying to enter the area, the steering wheel went to the ground after split with Velásquez. After analysis by the VAR, the judge pointed out the infraction. On the kick, Nacho hit João Paulo’s hands, but on the rebound, with his head, he scored the third goal for Athletic and ended the account at Mineirão.

Marinho, from Santos, did not extend himself, but made a point of talking about the referee’s role in the match. “The penalty was also a bit dubious and, in the second goal, there was also a foul that I didn’t understand very well. Then the referee started to undermine the game. It’s hard to talk about refereeing. We respect it, but it’s complicated when the VAR looks at it. all the time and don’t look at our time,” he complained.

