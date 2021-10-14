VIDEO: residents film bright flying object in the sky of Ceará; understand | Ceará

A bright flying object was seen in the sky over Ceará, this Tuesday (12), and intrigued residents of Fortaleza and Tianguá, who observed the phenomenon with the naked eye. Astronomy professor Romário Fernandes explained to g1 that it is the International Space Station (ISS).

One of the records of the flying object was made by a resident of Bairro Aerolândia, in Fortaleza, around 18:00. At the same time, Marcos, a resident of the city of Serra da Ibiapaba, also recorded the bright object in the sky.

“My wife and I watched, neither blinking nor making noise like an airplane”, describes Marcos about the phenomenon.

International Space Station

1 of 3 International Space Station registered by a resident of Bairro Aerolândia, in Fortaleza, in the early evening of Tuesday (12). — Photo: Reproduction International Space Station registered by a resident of Bairro Aerolândia, in Fortaleza, in the early evening of Tuesday (12). — Photo: Reproduction

According to the astronomy professor Romário Fernandes, the flying object seen by people from Ceará is the International Space Station (ISS).

“Last night there was really a very bright passage from the Station, which is 424 km high and makes 16 turns around the earth a day. From time to time it is visible, passing here through Fortaleza and anywhere in the world. Every day it can be seen in a different place”, explains Romário.

Also according to the professor, it is possible to view the ISS with the naked eye, at some specific times.

“You can see when it is passing over the region where you are in the late morning, late morning or late afternoon and early evening. These are the times when the sky is still dark, but the sunlight is able to illuminate what’s up there. That’s when we can see the Space Station shining, reflecting the sunlight,” said the astronomy professor.

Fortress photographed by ISS astronaut

2 of 3 Photo was posted on profile @StationCDRKelly — Photo: Playback / Twitter Photo was posted on profile @StationCDRKelly — Photo: Reproduction / Twitter

It is not the first time that the International Space Station is registered in Fortaleza. In 2015, the American astronaut Scott Kelly wished “good night” to the capital of Ceará, photographed by him directly from space.

At the time, the astronaut was on a mission and stated that he would publish a weekly captured photo of the International Space Station so that his followers could identify his location.

In September of the same year, two astronomers from Ceará managed to register the passage of the Station through Fortaleza. Paulo Régis, a member of the Astronomy Club, informed at the time that the idea was to repay the “kindness” of the American astronaut and they set up a structure with a telescope and a special camera to capture the moment.

3 of 3 NASA announced it will allow tourism on its International Space Station upon payment of admission — Photo: NASA/BBC NASA announced that it will allow tourism on its International Space Station upon payment of admission — Photo: NASA/BBC