[Vídeo] Street race ends in reverse accident due to ‘shave’

A street race carried out completely illegally in Spain ended in an unusual accident: the driver of a Volkswagen Golf R collided with the car behind him when he received the “start” signal. Apparently, the man simply “shave” and involuntarily shifted into reverse.

As if the totally illegal circumstances in which the accident occurs were not enough, the Golf R driver still fled the scene, without providing any kind of assistance to the other driver involved. The point is that the scene took place in front of a crowd watching the illegal race and, of course, it ended up being recorded on video. Watch:

The hit vehicle, a Seat Ibiza, was badly damaged, with dents in the hood and apparently even some damage to the cooling system. The vehicle with which the Golf R would compete for the “racha”, a BMW 1 Series, started without any problems and had no involvement in the accident.

Although the images do not allow clear conclusions to be drawn about the accident, most likely the driver simply selected Reverse instead of Drive on the Golf R’s six-speed dual-clutch DSG gearbox. of the vehicle lighting up.

How are the cars involved in the accident?

Originally, a 6th generation Golf R, like the one shown in the video, is powered by a 267 hp 2.0 turbo engine. Thanks to these numbers, and also to the transmission system that includes all-wheel drive, the hot hatch accelerates from zero to 100 km/h in just 5.5 seconds and reaches a top speed of 250 km/h.

The images do not clearly reveal which versions of the other vehicles appear in the video. It could be that the Series 1 is of the M sport configuration: in this case, the engine would be a 3.0 six-cylinder with 300 hp. The Seat Leon is possibly an FR or a Cupra, with power between 140 hp and 300 hp.