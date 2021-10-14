Viih Tube announces breakup with Bruno Magri, after three years, reveals reason and writes message to the boy

It’s over, good luck! Viih Tube announced, early this Wednesday afternoon (13), the end of its three-year relationship with Bruno Magri. In a post on social media, the ex-BBB shared a photo with the ex on the beach, revealed the reason behind the breakup and assured fans that there are no grievances between the two.

In the text, the blonde confessed that she was afraid to share the break with her followers. “I don’t even know how to tell you this, but Bruno and I are no longer together. I didn’t know the right time to tell or how to do it, but then I realized that there will be no right time, it will be difficult to announce anyway”, vented Victoria.

Continues after Advertising

She stressed that the romance did not have a sad ending. “If you could see the way it ended, I think everyone would understand what we’re feeling, it ended bizarrely well, with a lot of respect and a very sincere conversation! And the funniest thing is that it really was that classic ‘we’re at different stages’ thing.” rated youtuber.

As a result, Viih also recalled the good times he spent with Magri. “It was 3 years together, sharing life and beautiful moments, I can only remember us that way, and I appreciate it being like that!”, highlighted. The influencer also took the opportunity to reassure fans about their emotional state. “Before they ask or worry, I’m fine! I’m still young and I can’t be afraid of fate and what lies ahead!”, she said.

Vitória ended the text with a beautiful message for her ex-love. “And Bruno, thank you for being everything you were for me, for everything we learned together, for all the laughs, travels, changes, thank you for being such a mature boy, so kind hearted, so amazing! And I’ll be here, rooting for you from afar, rooting for your dreams to come true, rooting for everything! And I want to remember us exactly like in this photo, thank you for being a part of me!”, concluded.

On his own Instagram profile, Bruno reciprocated the affection of his ex-girlfriend, with whom he had even expressed his desire to marry before it broke up. Along with several clicks with Viih, the influencer paid tribute to the blonde.

“Yeah, life is a roller coaster of emotions, and you’ve given me the best ones during my last 3 years. It was you who taught me what this love is. Being there, caring, feeling and rooting for the other as if it were for myself”, wrote Bruno. “Thank you for showing me this side of myself that I didn’t even know. Our cycle together ends here, but what never ends is the affection and admiration I feel. I’ll hold you in my heart with all the love in the world, because that’s how I want to remember us. Thank you for sharing life with me so far. Cheering from here”, concluded.

Continues after Advertising

Viih, in turn, reacted to the publication in a cute and fun way. “Ahh got tough with these photos, huh? HAHAHAHAHAHA AAAA, thank you for everything, I’m so grateful for everything we’ve lived through”, she commented. Very mature these two, huh? Hahaha