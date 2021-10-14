Viih Tube rebuts criticism after announcing breakup: ”It’s not marketing”

Viih Tube recorded some videos to talk about the nasty comments he read after announcing the end of his relationship with Bruno Magri

viih tube (21) used social networks on the afternoon of Wednesday, 13, to let off steam.

YouTuber announced earlier the end of its relationship with Bruno Magri (23), and after reading some comments that insinuated that the end was marketing, she decided to speak out.

“It seems that the level of the internet has reached the level that has to say everything, right. Not that we should be satisfied, but the fans who are fans were really taken by surprise, and even at the end we have to read everything, I swear, man God. No people, it’s not marketing, there won’t be a fanfic for you if that’s what you expected”, said the ex-BBB on Instagram Stories.

Then, Viih again reinforced that the end of her relationship with Bruno was with a lot of love. “‘Wow, but how does it end with love? How did it end so well? Why do the famous say it ended well, is it to hide it?’ No people, at least not in my case. Nothing big happened, it’s the moment we’re living. After the confinement I changed a lot, my ideas changed, his too. Not that it’s the confinement’s fault, but we’re in very different phases, that’s all. […] It can be weird, it can be hard to happen, it can, but it happened to me and that’s true”, she added.

YouTuber also stated that it decided to speak out out of respect for the fans. “I would also like to close with you, the couple’s fans, who accompanied you in a sincere, direct and respectful way too. Thank you very much to all who supported who lived here with us, you made our days much happier. I know that you want to see us happy and what will make us happy now is our decision to be separated. So accompany us, the decision was the right one and I hope you understand. And it’s not marketing.”, he pointed out.

The announcement of the end of the relationship with Bruno Magri

Viih Tube (21) announced that it is no longer dating Bruno Magri. On her Instagram, the digital influencer posted a record of a special memory alongside her ex and told the news. “I don’t even know how to tell you this, but Bruno and I are no longer together. I didn’t know the right time to tell or how to do it, but then I realized that there will be no right time, it will be difficult to announce it anyway” , started in the subtitle.





