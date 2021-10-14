Vojvoda highlights Fortaleza’s “ambition” in victory against Grêmio

Fortaleza’s first victory against the tricolor crowd after the public returned to the stadium took place last Wednesday. With a goal by Yago Pikachu, Tricolor do Pici beat Grêmio 1-0 at Castelão. Under review after the match, the coach vojvoda highlighted the characteristic intensity of the group and also the ambition in the clash.

“I think the match was very intense on the part of Fortaleza. At every moment I saw a team that wanted to win the match. The first half was a good first half, there were ten minutes where the opponent had some control of the ball, with a few submissions, but we had many submissions. We shot to goal in the first and more in the second half. Fortaleza played an intelligent game, but also an ambitious game, with ambition and a winning mentality. This is very important in this part of Brasileirão,” he said .

The part of the Brasileirão that Vojvoda talks about is the sequence of games that the first division teams will have every three days. For the Argentine, despite the tight schedule, what makes the games also “passionate” are the disputes for position in the table, either to escape relegation or to qualify for international competitions.

“The competence of the Brazilian is very aggressive. Maybe because you play every three days. I like it. It’s a passionate championship. Second round is always complicated. Opponents play more and more. Both the relegation zone and the that is seeking classification for Copa Libertadores or Sudamericana. For that, we prepare ourselves, so that each match, we know that it will be a final”, said Vojvoda.

Number of fortress finishes in the game

With 22 finishes in the game, Fortaleza kicked eight times on goal, in ten away opportunities and had shots blocked on four occasions, according to the Sofascore statistics website. For Vojvoda, it is important that the team create scoring opportunities.

“I believe Fortaleza has had many submissions, more than twenty. Of course, they weren’t (all) clear opportunities to score, but I think we had four or five clear chances. Football often gives this kind of very fair result. The opponent he played a lot, but we played a lot too. For us, each game is very important,” he explained.

