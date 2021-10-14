Volkswagen Gol undergoes a new increase and the price is absurd; see how much it costs

Everyone knows that cars are expensive in Brazil, but some models are reaching prices that, in the past, were exclusive to premium and luxury options. The example that perhaps best portrays this situation is the Volkswagen Gol, which received a new round of increases by the German automaker and is now dangerously close to R$ 90 thousand in the top-of-the-line configuration with a 1.6 engine and automatic transmission.

Already rated by Canaltech, the hatch — once synonymous with the popular car and the best-selling model in Brazil’s history — now starts at R$ 65,590 in the basic configuration with a 1.0 MPI engine. When equipped with the 1.6 propeller, the Gol starts at R$72,790 with manual gearbox. The automatic version, more expensive in the range, now costs less than R$ 80,690 without the options that, together, can make the cart reach an absurd R$ 89,790.

The prices of Gol and, consequently, of other cars on the domestic market can be explained by some factors, such as the high dollar price, inflation and, of course, the semiconductor crisis, which directly affects the production of vehicles, which are now equipped with many electronic components in its composition. Some automakers believe that this difficulty will last for another year or two.

Voyage almost R$100 thousand

If the Gol is approaching R$90,000, its sedan brother, the Voyage, is approaching R$100,000 — surreal value for a compact model. In the top-of-the-range variant with 1.6 engine and automatic engine, the vehicle costs R$ 88,290. However, with the included options, such as the multimedia center and metallic painting, it starts to cost R$ 97,090, a value compatible with its bigger brother within Volkswagen, Virtus.

See below the raises of all versions of Gol and Voyage:

Version Current price Old Price Increase Goal 1.0 MPI BRL 65,590 BRL 64,950 BRL 640 Goal 1.6 MSI BRL 72,790 BRL 72,090 BRL 700 Goal 1.6 MSI Automatic BRL 80,690 BRL 79,890 BRL 800 Voyage 1.0 MPI BRL 75,950 BRL 75,190 BRL 760 Voyage 1.6 MSI BRL 81,090 BRL 80,290 BRL 800 Voyage 1.6 MSI Automatic BRL 88,290 BRL 87,390 BRL 900

