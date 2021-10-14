Vote shows who is between Aline, Gui and Victor · TV News

Formed this Wednesday (13), the fourth farm of A Fazenda 2021 has Aline Mineiro, Gui Araujo and Victor Pecoraro in the dispute for the public’s preference. Dayane Mello won the Farmer’s Test and got rid of the possibility of elimination. Who is on Record’s reality show this week? Take part in the poll at the end of this text.

The test involved a commercial action and was divided into two parts. The first demanded agility and attention, with the three of them looking together for cards in a gigantic pool of balls — Gui Araujo did not participate, as he had been vetoed the night before.

The leader of the initial round received the advantage of starting the second phase. Aline was the best, followed by Dayane and Victor. In the last part of the dynamic, they accumulated points by pulling numbered levers. Each one had a product and a score.

The pawn with the most points at the end of the rounds would be the new farmer. The ex-Big Brother Italy was the one who did better and escaped from going to the countryside for the third time in four weeks.

Who leaves The Farm 13?

After the Farmer’s Test, when they returned to the headquarters, the three spoke to the public and asked to continue in the dispute for the R$ 1.5 million prize. The least voted public leaves this Thursday (14).

“Guys, I really want to stay. I didn’t prepare any speeches, but the whole trajectory I had here was from the heart. Many people punished me here because I got close to someone [Rico] when she made a mistake, but I approached her with affection,” said Aline.

“Guys at home, this is the only time in the game that doesn’t depend on us staying here. It’s up to you. My birthday is coming, but I really want to celebrate here. I want to stay here, act and get the farmer’s hat again when possible,” said Gui Araujo.