WATCH! Globo puts Cauã Reymond in the role of twins in the 1st call of Um Lugar ao Sol

THE Globe released in the last tuesday (12) the first call of a place in the sun. The broadcaster used Cauã Reymond, the big star of the novel written by Licia Manzo, as the main face of the promotional video for the next 9pm plot.

For the first time, the heartthrob, interpreter of the twins Christian and Christofer, launched the two questions that promise to shake the central core of the story:

“What everyone wants in life is an opportunity, a chance. But what if to have a place in the sun you had to face its shadows? Would you stop being who you are to get where you want to be?”.

In the story of the next 9:00 pm telenovela, the twins Christian and Christofer, characters from Cauã, will be separated as babies after losing their mother in childbirth in Goiânia. Christofer is adopted by a wealthy couple in Rio de Janeiro and renamed Renato by his adoptive parents.

Christian is left in a shelter by his biological father. Christofer/Renato, one of the twins, dies. Christian assumes his brother’s identity, and will have to deal with the consequences of his choice.

On the web, the audience compared the first teaser of the 9pm plot with Nina’s call (Mel Maia/Débora Falabella) on Avenida Brasil (2012). “At last Globo started promoting it”, celebrated a Twitter user.

Another vented the soap opera’s criticisms. “To cheer against is to be against entertainment, don’t we already suffer too much with a schedule that had a rerun of fine print and empire in such a short time? We deserve a decent nine o’clock soap opera to follow”, declared.

