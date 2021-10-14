What is the 15% global minimum tax for multinationals?

The OECD (Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development) informed, last Friday (8), that 136 countries signed the agreement that will create a global minimum tax of 15% on multinational companies, starting in 2023. But what does it mean , in practice, this tax and what would it change for companies and countries?

For the OECD, the agreement is “historic” and the taxation will allow it to reallocate more than $125 billion in profits from nearly 100 of the largest and most profitable multinationals to countries around the world.

The entity’s objective is that large companies pay a fair share of tax, regardless of where they are located.

Currently, many companies located in countries with low tax collection take their profits to tax havens, preventing their countries of origin to gain revenue.

A report by the European Union Taxation Observatory, from June this year, says that the United States, a country that concentrates large companies, would be the biggest beneficiaries of this tax, as it would collect around 40 billion euros. Brazil, on the other hand, would raise around 1 billion euros.

The forecast is for countries to sign a multilateral convention in 2022, so that the new tax can take effect in 2023.

What is the global minimum tax?

The new tax is one of the instruments found by the great world powers, members of groups such as the G-7 and G-20, to carry out a kind of global tax reform.

By charging a minimum standard tax of 15% for all countries, the idea is to close the loop against multinationals that send their profits to destinations known as tax havens, avoiding taxation in their countries of origin.

German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz said in June this year that the tax’s implementation is “good news for fiscal justice and solidarity and bad news for tax havens around the world.”

Companies will no longer be able to evade their tax obligations by deftly shifting their profits to low-tax countries.

Olaf Scholz, German Finance Minister

What is the purpose of the tax?

Professor Joelson Sampaio, from FGV EESP (São Paulo School of Economics of the Getúlio Vargas Foundation), says that the tax serves to make the tax differences that exist between countries equal.

“Because of globalization, multinationals are operating in several countries and these tax differences end up favoring a part of these companies to pay less taxes for having their operations focused on tax havens”, says Sampaio.

How would taxation work in practice?

Although the way in which the tax will be collected has not yet been defined, the professor at FGV says that the idea is to do something in the following way:

A company operating in a country where the profit tax is 5% will have to be taxed at an additional 10% in its home country, totaling 15% of the global minimum tax.

Would all businesses be affected?

No. According to the OECD, the global minimum tax of 15% will only be levied on companies with revenues above US$750 million.

The organization estimates that, with the new taxation, there will be a reallocation of more than $125 billion in profits from around 100 of the largest and most profitable multinationals to countries around the world.

Who would be responsible for collecting the resources?

Sampaio says that the operational idea is to have an entity that centralizes the control and inspection of the tax. However, there are still no definitions on the operationalization of the tax.

“In addition to the practical challenge of operationalization, it is necessary to reconcile the different fiscal rules that exist between the countries”, says the professor at FGV.

The OECD estimates that a multilateral convention will be signed in 2022, so that the new tax will be practiced in the following year.