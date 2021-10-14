what to expect for stock exchange and exchange in Brazil this Thursday By Investing.com



By Ana Beatriz Bartolo

Investing.com – The market should continue its recovery movement today, driven by the technology sector. At 9:17 am, the futures advanced 0.63%, while the dollar futures retreated 0.70%, to R$ 5.4920.

In the United States, while the market awaited last week’s, 100 futures advanced 1.11%, futures rose 0.95% and futures appreciated 0.84%.

On Wednesday, Brazil registered 176 new deaths from Covid-19, which brings the total number of fatal victims of the disease in the country to 601,574, informed the Ministry of Health. confirmed in the country advancing to 21,597,949, added the folder.

THE . The proposal is that the percentage of the tax on fuel, which varies between 25% and 34%, is calculated based on last year’s prices, and not on the last 15 days as is done today.

This would reduce price volatility in the short term, but could cause costs to remain artificially high two years from now. The bill’s opinion says that initially the reference years for calculating the ICMS would be 2019 and 2020, when gasoline cost less, and that the bill would be valid for 12 months, that is, until next year’s election.

The president of the Chamber of Deputies, Arthur Lira, said in an interview with CNN radio that this way it would be possible for gasoline to fall between 7% and 8%, , 7% and diesel, 4%.

The Committee of State Finance Secretaries (Comsefaz) protested against the measure and said that the project will reduce the state finances by R$ 24 billion, which will have an impact of R$ 6 billion for the municipalities, which receive 25% of ICMS.

News of the day

Renovations – Economy Minister Paulo Guedes, in addition to confirming the privatization of Eletrobras (SA:) and Correios.

Vaccination – Economy Minister Paulo Guedes stated that Brazil will help immunize neighboring countries after finishing, in two months, its internal vaccination campaign for Covid-19.

agenda of the day

Jair Bolsonaro – Meeting with Bruno Bianco, Attorney General of the Union; Meeting with Anderson Torres, Minister of State for Justice and Public Security; Meeting with Onyx Lorenzoni, Minister of State for Labor and Welfare; Meeting with Fábio Faria, Minister of State for Communications; Meeting with Pedro Cesar Sousa, Deputy Chief for Legal Affairs of the General Secretariat of the Presidency; Meeting with Ambassador Carlos França, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs.

Paulo Guedes – Restricted IMFC Breakfast; IMFC Plenary; Bilateral meeting with World Bank President David Malpass; Bilateral meeting with Mark Carney, advisor to the prime minister of the United Kingdom on financial issues at COP26; Bilateral meeting with BlackRock CEO (NYSE:), Larry Fink; IMF Brazil Constitution Meeting.

Campos Neto – Breakfast with Afonso Bevilaqua, Executive Director of the IMF; International Monetary Fund (IMF) Meeting; Luncheon for Presidents of Central Banks of the BIS Economic Consultative Committee, organized by the Board of Governors of the Fed; Meeting with representatives of JP Morgan and investor group to discuss the global economic scenario; Dinner for Central Bank Presidents, hosted by BlackRock.

corporate news

EDP ​​(SA:) Brazil – between July and September over the same period last year, at 6,446 MWh, with an increase of 3.8% at EDP São Paulo (3,927 MWh) and 5% at EDP Espírito Santo (2,518 Mhw).

Cyrela (SA:) – Cyrela recorded R$2.2 billion in overall sales value (PSV) of launches in the third quarter of 2021, an increase of 33.2% compared to the same period in 2020. On the other hand, net contracted sales in the third quarter totaled R$ 1.366 billion, 20.2% lower than that registered in the same period of the previous year and 12.5% ​​below the second quarter of 2021.

Can Brazil – Latam Brasil informed that it will operate, in October, with 82% of its domestic supply of seats (measured in ASK) in relation to the same period of 2019, pre-pandemic level. Compared to October 2020, the company’s offer will be 220% higher this month. In all, there will be 478 daily national flights by Latam in the country.

Petrobras (SA:) – , worth more than US$1.5 billion.

Economy Minister Paulo Guedes defended that the government could sell Petrobras shares at a time when the shares were valuing in order to distribute part of the gains to the most vulnerable population.

Log-In (SA:) – Log-In logistics operator has purchased two container ships to be built by Chinese shipyard Zhoushan Changhong, with deliveries scheduled for late 2023 and May 2024. Each vessel will cost US$42.6 million and they have a nominal capacity of 3,158 TEUs , a unit equivalent to a 20-foot container.According to Log-In, the capacity of the ships is about 25% greater than that of Log-In Polaris, the most modern vessel in the company’s fleet.

Nubank – Nubank made a profit in the first half of its operations in Brazil, after attracting more customers to its credit card. The company reported net income of BRL 76 million from January to June, its first half in the blue. In the same period of the previous year, Nubank had a loss of R$ 95 million.

Itaú Unibanco(SA:) – iti tripled its customer base in 2021 by September, to 10 million accounts, with Itaú Unibanco’s digital bank gaining scale to measure forces with Nubank and Banco Inter (SA:).

Kora (SA:) – The Kora group may make a new share offering to finance the expansion of its hospital network, according to Valor Econômico.

Hapvida (SA:) – Hapvida acquired, through its subsidiary Ultra Som Serviços Médicos, 100% of the share capital of Viventi Hospital Asa Sul, in Brasília (DF), for R$ 22 million.

Mateus Group (SA:) – Grupo Mateus ended September with 189 stores in operation, after opening five units in São Luís, Maranhão, Belém, Pará, Altos and Piripiri, Pará. Now, the group has 57 retail units, 40 cash-and-carry and 92 retail units. of electro.

Moorish Dubeux – Moura Dubeux’s operational preview showed the launch of five projects in 3Q21, with a net sales value (PSV) of R$336 million, reaching R$1.4 billion in the last 12 months. Net sales amounted to R$343 million, up 23.4% over the same period in 2020. Considering the last 12 months, the volume was R$1.2 billion.