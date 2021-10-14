where to watch, game schedule, fact sheet and lineups

This Wednesday (13/10), Neo Química Arena in Itaquera, in São Paulo, will stage another match for the 26th round of the Brazilian Championship. O Corinthians play at home against rivals from Rio de Janeiro Fluminense. Separated by four points, the two teams struggle to stay in a comfortable zone in the competition.

The home team, Corinthians, which occupies the 6th place with 37 points, comes from a bitter defeat by Sport Recife by 1 x 0 in the last round. For Timon, it is the second game with the presence of the fans after releasing up to 30% of its capacity. The team maintained a rhythm of 10 matches without knowing what it was to lose, but with the defeat in Pernambuco, it ended up postponing the dream of joining the G-4.

The life of Tricolor do Rio is a little more complicated, given that the team is in 9th place in the table, with 33 points, and comes from a defeat and a draw. Fortaleza beat Fluminense, who played at home, by 2-0 and in the last round ended up tying 0-0 with Atlético-GO.

Where to watch Corinthians x Fluminense

The match, which takes place at 21:00 GMT by Neo Química Arena, will be broadcast by Premiere FC.

Probable escalations

Corinthians

Coach Sylvinho’s Timon comes with a squad of starters practically complete, with the exception of Jo who was released to solve private problems. The coach will still be able to count on midfielder Willian, who felt pain in his left thigh, but has already recovered and is fit for tonight’s game.

The likely line-up of the coach for this match could be as follows:

Cassius; Fagner, João Victor, Gil and Fábio Santos; Cantillo, Giuliano and Renato Augusto; Gabriel Pereira, Willian and Róger Guedes.

Fluminense

Coach Marcão will have a Fluminense with two problems, as he will not have the important defender Luccas Claro or the main player of the team, forward Fred. Luccas Claro is suspended after the third yellow card and Fred has a little injury to his little finger.

The expectation is that both are replaced by David Braz and Bobadilla, respectively. Fluminense’s likely lineup could be as follows:

Marcos Felipe, Samuel Xavier, Nino, David Braz and Danilo Barcelos; André, Nonato and Yago; Caio Paulista, Luiz Henrique and Bobadilla.

Arbitration

The match between Corinthians x Fluminense will be refereed by Marielson Alves Silva, with Alessandro Alvaro Rocha de Matos and Elicarlos Franco de Oliveira as assistants; all three are from Bahia.

The fourth referee is Adriano de Assis Miranda from São Paulo and the video referee is Heber Roberto Lopes, from Santa Catarina.