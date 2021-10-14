Who do you want to be on reality?

After Dayane’s consecration as a farmer, the garden of the week was defined this Wednesday night, October 13th. Gui Araujo, Aline, Victor are in the hot seat and the result will be known during the Thursday program.

Vote in the poll and tell who you want to stay in the reality!

Stay on top of the edition’s schedule of activities and exams:

Monday: Fire Test that defines who wins the lamp with the power of the week's flame (recorded test) – 10:30 pm

Tuesday: Roça Formation (live) – 10:45 pm

Wednesday: Farmer of the Week Tasting (live), 10:45 pm

Thursday: Elimination (live), 22:45

Friday: Scenes from the daily life of pedestrians and broadcast of the beginning of the party (live), 22:45

Saturday: screening of the party that took place the night before (recorded), 10:30 pm

Sunday: Scenes from the daily life of pedestrians (recorded), 11:15 pm

