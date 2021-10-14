WHO gives posthumous award to black woman who had cancer cells removed from her body without consent | Health

The World Health Organization (WHO) honored this Wednesday (13), posthumously, the black American woman Henrietta Lacks like WHO Director-General’s Award . The award recognized the Lacks’ contribution and legacy to science and the racial injustices committed in the name of science against black people, especially women , in the past.

Lacks died in 1951, at age 31, of cervical cancer. When noticing the first symptoms of the disease and seeking medical attention, she had her cancer cells biopsied without her knowledge or consent. They ended up enabling great advances in science (see details below).

“In honoring Henrietta Lacks, WHO recognizes the importance of taking into account the scientific injustices of the past and promoting racial equality in health and science,” said WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, first black and African person to occupy the head of the entity.

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director General

“It’s also an opportunity to recognize women – especially black women – who have made incredible, but often unseen, contributions to medical science,” added Tedros.

The scientific community even hid Henrietta Lacks’ skin color and its true story – “a historical mistake that today’s recognition seeks to repair,” according to a WHO press release.

“What happened to Henrietta was wrong for at least three reasons. One: she lived in a time when racial discrimination was legal in her society. Racial discrimination may no longer be legal in most countries, but it is still widespread in many countries,” said Tedros when presenting the award.

“Two: Henrietta Lacks was exploited. She is one of many black women whose bodies have been misused by science. She trusted the health system so she could receive treatment. But the system stole something from her without her knowledge or consent,” added the director.

“Three: the medical technologies that were developed from this injustice were used to perpetuate more injustices because they were not shared equally across the world.. Henrietta’s cells were instrumental in developing HPV vaccines that could eliminate the very cancer that took her life. But in countries with a higher incidence of cervical cancer, these vaccines are not available in sufficient doses,” he concluded.19 min.

The Henrietta Lacks Award was received at the WHO office in Geneva by Lawrence Lacks, 87-year-old son of Lacks, and his great-granddaughter Victoria Baptiste.

The award was received at the WHO office in Geneva by Lawrence Lacks, 87-year-old son of Lacks – one of the last living relatives who knew her personally. He was accompanied by several grandchildren, great-grandchildren and other members of his mother’s family.

“We are moved to receive this historic recognition from my mother, Henrietta Lacks – honoring who she was as a remarkable woman and the lasting impact of her HeLa cells. My mother’s contributions, once hidden, are now rightly honored for their global impact,” said Lawrence Lacks.

“My mother was a pioneer in life, giving back to the community, helping other people to have a better life and taking care of other people. In death, she continues to help the world. His legacy lives on in us and we thank you for saying his name – Henrietta Lacks,” he added.

In 1951, Henrietta Lacks, a mother of 5 children, visited the Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore, USA, complaining of vaginal bleeding. After an examination, gynecologist Howard Jones discovered a large malignant tumor in her cervix.

At the time, the hospital was one of the few that treated poor black Americans. (The state of Maryland, where he is located, was one of those enforcing the Jim Crow laws of racial segregation).

According to the hospital itself, Henrietta underwent treatments with radium (the chemical element) for cancer – the best available at that time. The researchers took biopsies of the cancer cells without her knowing or consenting..

A sample of these cells was sent to a nearby tissue laboratory – from a doctor named George Gey. For years, Gey, who was a prominent cancer and virus researcher, had collected cells from every patient who went to Johns Hopkins with cervical cancer, but all samples died quickly in the laboratory.

What Gey would soon discover, however, is that Henrietta Lacks’ cells were unlike any he had ever seen: instead of dying, they doubled every 20 to 24 hours.

In season, the cells were mass produced, for profit, without the recognition of the Lacks family. More than 50 million tons of cells have been distributed around the world, and they have been the subject of more than 75,000 studies.

Today, these cells – which came to be called “HeLa” cells, from the first two letters of Lacks’ first and last name – are used to study the effects of toxins, drugs, hormones and viruses on the growth of cancer cells without the need for experiments in humans.

HeLas have already been used to test the effects of radiation and poisons, to study the human genome, to learn more about how viruses work, and, in addition, they have played a crucial role in the development of the polio vaccine.

They also allowed for advances in the human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine – which causes cervical cancer – in medicines for HIV, cancer, hemophilia, Parkinson’s disease, advances in reproductive health – including fertilization in vitro – in research on chromosomal problems and, more recently, by Covid itself, according to the WHO.

‘Iconical’ history of inequality, injustice and health disparities

WHO called the Lacks story “iconic” in terms of inequality, injustice and health disparities that remain current. That’s because, today, black women continue to be disproportionately affected by cervical cancer, according to the entity.

“Studies in several countries consistently document that black women are dying from cervical cancer at several times the rate of white women, while 19 of the 20 countries with the highest burdens of cervical cancer are in Africa,” it said. organization in a statement.

In addition, despite having been pre-qualified by the WHO for over 12 years, the supply restrictions and high prices for the HPV vaccine they still prevent doses from reaching girls in low- and middle-income countries.

In 2020, less than 25% of low-income countries and less than 30% of lower-middle-income countries had access to the HPV vaccine through their national immunization programs, compared with more than 85% of high-income countries. income.

“It is unacceptable that access to life-saving HPV vaccine could be shaped by your race, ethnicity or where you were born,” said Princess Nothemba Simelela, Deputy Director General for Strategic Priorities and Special Adviser to the Director General of WHO.

“The HPV vaccine was developed using cells from Henrietta Lacks. Although the cells were removed without her consent and without her knowledge, she left a legacy that could potentially save millions of lives. We owe it to her and her family to gain equitable access to this innovative vaccine,” said Simelela.