Why is there life on Earth but not on Venus? Research suggests new answers

Venus may be a scorching desert these days, but scientists questioned whether the planet was ever so unsuitable for life. While previous studies have suggested that the celestial body may have been covered by oceans, new research has found the opposite: Venus probably never managed to have oceans.

The new study, published on Wednesday (13) in the journal Nature, determined that “just barely” a similar story could have happened on Earth.

Venus, our closest planetary neighbor, is called Earth’s twin because of the similar size and density of both planets. In the other characteristics, however, the planets differ drastically.

While Earth is a natural center for life, Venus is a lifeless planet with a toxic atmosphere of carbon dioxide 90 times thicker than ours, clouds of sulfuric acid, and surface temperatures reaching 864 degrees Fahrenheit (462 degrees Celsius). ) — hot enough to melt lead.

To understand how these two rocky planets became so different, a team of astrophysicists decided to try to simulate the beginning, when the planets in our solar system formed, 4.5 billion years ago.

They used climate models — similar to the ones researchers use when simulating climate change on Earth — to look back at the time when Venus and Earth were young.

When Earth and Venus were “furnaces”

More than 4 billion years ago, Earth and Venus were very hot and covered in magma. Venus, on the other hand, remained warm.

Oceans can only form when temperatures are low enough for water to condense and fall as rain for thousands of years. This is how Earth’s global ocean formed over tens of millions of years.

At the time, our sun was about 25% dimmer than it is now. But that wouldn’t have been enough to help Venus cool down, as it’s the second closest planet to the sun — researchers questioned whether clouds could have contributed to Venus’ cooling.

The climate model used in the research determined that clouds contributed, but in an unexpected way. The clouds would have gathered on the night side of Venus, where they would not be able to shield the day side of the planet from the sun.

Although Venus is not “fixed” to the sun, where one side of the planet always faces the star, it has an extremely slow rate of rotation compared to Earth.

Rather than shield Venus from the heat, night clouds contributed to a greenhouse effect that trapped heat in the planet’s dense atmosphere and kept temperatures warm.

With such consistent heat, Venus would have been too hot to rain. Instead, water could only exist as its gaseous form, water vapor, in the atmosphere.

“The associated high temperatures mean that any water would be present in the form of vapor, like in a gigantic pressure cooker,” said Martin Turbet, lead author of the study and researcher at the Department of Astronomy at the Faculty of Science at the University of Geneva and a member of the National Competence Center in Research Planets, Switzerland, in a statement.

Earth could have followed the same path

Things could have happened the same way on Earth if our planet had been a little closer to the sun, or if the star was as bright then as it is now.

As the sun was darkest for billions, the Earth was able to cool enough from its molten state for water to form and create our global ocean.

The “Young Weak Sun” of that time “was a key ingredient in actually forming the Earth’s first oceans,” Turbet wrote.

“This is a complete reversal in the way we look at what has long been called the ‘Young Weak Sun Paradox’,” said Emeline Bolmont, co-author of the study and professor at the University of Geneva, in a statement.

“It has always been considered a major obstacle to the emergence of life on Earth. But it turns out that for the young and very hot Earth, this weak sun may indeed have been an unexpected opportunity.”

Previously, scientists believed that if the sun’s radiation had been weaker billions of years ago, the Earth would have turned into a snowball.

The findings show the variety of ways in which rocky planets evolved in our solar system.

The Earth’s ocean has existed for nearly 4 billion years. There is evidence that Mars was covered by rivers and lakes between 3.5 billion and 3.8 billion years ago. And it now seems less likely that Venus could ever have kept liquid water on its surface.

Planets outside our solar system

The new research can also be applied to exoplanets (planets outside our solar system).

“Our results have strong implications for exoplanets, as they suggest that a large fraction of exoplanets thought to have surface oceans of liquid water are likely now desiccated because they never managed to condense and thus form their first oceans,” Turbet said.

“This is particularly important for exoplanets around low-mass stars like TRAPPIST-1, which will be the main targets of NASA and ESA’s James Webb Space Telescope, to be launched in December of this year.”

Future missions to Venus can help test the theory put forward by Turbet and his team.

“Our results are based on theoretical models and are an important foundation for answering that question,” he said.

“But it is necessary to make observations to definitely decide on the matter! We hope that future space missions EnVision, VERITAS and DAVINCI + will bring us a definitive answer.”

These NASA and European Space Agency missions, scheduled to launch later in the decade, will help scientists understand the earliest features of Venus’ surface, called tesserae, which “may contain evidence of earlier traces of presence (or absence) of liquid water on the surface of Venus,” Turbet said.

(*This text has been translated. Click here to read the original in English)