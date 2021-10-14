Willian feels discomfort in his thigh again and leaves Corinthians’ game crying; video | corinthians

Back in the starting lineup after embezzling the team against Sport, the shirt 10 again felt muscle discomfort in the back of his left thigh and had to ask for a substitution with about seven minutes of the ball rolling. He left the field crying and received support from fans.
Willian leaves in pain at Corinthians x Fluminense — Photo: Marcos Riboli
Willian started ice treatment while still on the reserve bank. Corinthians’ next game is on Monday, against São Paulo, in Morumbi.
Without Jô, freed to resolve private matters, coach Sylvinho bet on Gustavo Mosquito to replace the number 10 shirt right at the start.
At half-time, the Premiere broadcast showed an approximate image of Willian talking to Renato Augusto and talking “again” about the pain (see below).
Magnifying glass shows Willian’s reaction when injured
Willian leaves in pain at the beginning of Corinthians x Fluminense — Photo: Reproduction
Willian waves to the crowd after being replaced — Photo: Marcos Riboli
Willian after substitution at Corinthians x Fluminense — Photo: Marcos Riboli
