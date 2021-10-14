With 100 million fully immunized, Brazil is 4th most vaccinated in absolute terms, but ranks 60th in proportional ranking | World

With the advance, the country ranks 4th in the world among those who most completed the vaccination, in absolute numbers, according to the platform Our World in Data, linked to the University of Oxford:

China (1.05 billion)

India (272.6 million)

United States (187.7 million)

Brazil (99.6 million*)

Japan (82.9 million)

* The Our World In Data platform still does not register Brazil with more than 100 million fully vaccinated because it counts the data one day late.

However, second In the proportional ranking of countries that applied more doses per inhabitant (see below), Brazil occupies the 60th position, behind several Latin American nations, such as Argentina, Ecuador, Chile, Uruguay and even El Salvador and Cuba.

O Brazil entered the “top 10” of vaccination on January 30th and reached 4th place on May 25th, when it surpassed the United Kingdom (see the video below).

Also read: Vaccination against Covid: more than 100 million Brazilians are fully immunized

The countries that most vaccinated against Covid

With the advance of immunization, Brazil has 70% of the population vaccinated with at least one dose and 47% fully immunized.

The transmission rate (Rt) of the coronavirus in Brazil reached, this week, the lowest rate since April 2020, when it began to be measured: 0.60, according to the Imperial College in London.

In practice, this means that every 100 people infected transmit the virus to another 60. The “rate of contagion” is a number that translates the potential for the spread of a disease.

In September 58% of Brazilian cities did not register any deaths from Covid-19 (the best index since May 2020).

60th country in the proportional ranking

But, in the proportional ranking, which takes into account the number of doses applied in relation to the population, the Brazil is the 60th country in the world, with 116 doses applied to every 100 inhabitants.

The country, which occupied the 59th position, was surpassed on Thursday (7) by New Zealand, which so far has vaccinated 122 people for every 100 inhabitants.

In relative terms, we are behind several Latin American countries, such as Cuba (203), Uruguay (184), Chile (173), El Salvador (123), Panama (120), Ecuador (118) and Argentina (118).